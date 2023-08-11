Maxsip Telecom Announces their New Partnership with The Stamford Spartans

Maxsip continues to reach out to local communities to ensure that all have access to free internet using the FCC's ACP Internet Connected Device strategy.

VALLEY STREAM, NY, USA, August 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Maxsip Telecom Announces their New Partnership with The Stamford SpartansMaxsip Continues to reach out to local communities in an effort to ensure that all Americans have access to free internet courtesy of the FCC's Affordable Connectivity ProgramMaxsip Telecom is Proud to Announce their New Partnership with Stamford Spartans Youth Football. Stamford Spartans Youth Football Program(SSYF) is a new program, founded in 2021, dedicated to giving the best football experience to families and children of Stamford. Maxsip Telecom will now have a presence at all Stamford Spartans home games, in full support of the program.Thanks to the Affordable Connectivity Program, Maxsip Telecom will now be the official ACP internet provider for the Stamford Spartans, helping to connect more schools and families to the internet. Maxsip will have booths set up at games allowing parents, players, and all supporters to enroll in the program. Maxsip has a user-friendly website that allows the players, fans, and families to easily register. Just go to www.maxsipconnects.com for free internet and a high-speed tablet for a one-time copay. People can download the Maxsip app This partnership will ensure that the Stamford Spartans and Maxsip Telecom can continue to work towards the goal of connecting families, one internet connected device at a time.More families will now have the ability to access safe high-speed internet with a secure connection. Maxsip aims to provide tablets and free internet for all, making sure that everyone has equal access to the internet. Whether for school or watching game footage, both Maxsip Telecom and the Stamford Spartans want to provide everyone with the toolsfor success.Sam Bensinger - National Sales DirectorMaxsip Telecom+1 5163151234Sbensinger@maxsiptel.comQualify today for free internet through the FCCs AffordableConnectivity Program.