Maxsip Telecom Announces their New Partnership with The Bronx Knights
Maxsip Continues to Expand their Footprint Ensuring that all Americans Have Access to Free Internet Using the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program
The program strives to broaden the vision of the participants beyond the confines of their immediate environment, encouraging them to commit to excellence.”WOODMERE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxsip Telecom is Proud to Announce their New Partnership with The Bronx Knights, Aims to Connect the Local Community.
Maxsip Telecom is proud to announce their new partnership with the Bronx Knights youth football program. Both organizations have a common interest in community outreach and connecting the youth living within the community. That’s why Maxsip Telecom will now have a presence at all Bronx Knights home games, in full support of the program.
Thanks to the Affordable Connectivity Program, Maxsip Telecom will now be the official ACP web supplier for the Bronx Knights, helping to connect more schools and families to the internet. Maxsip will have booths set up at games allowing parents, players, and all supporters to enroll in the program. Maxsip also has a user-friendly website that allows the players, fans, and families to easily register. Just go to www.maxsipconnects.com for free internet and a high-speed tablet. This partnership will ensure that the Bronx Knights and Maxsip Telecom can continue to work towards the same goal of connecting families.
“Through communal initiatives and common goals, the program strives to broaden the vision of the participants beyond the confines of their immediate environment, encouraging them to commit to excellence. Additionally, the program helps individuals and families become their own best examples of having and keeping a healthy lifestyle.” - Bronx Knights Program
More families will now have the ability to access safe high speed Wi-Fi with a secure connection. Maxsip hopes that this will have a ripple effect on the community and the kids, helping them to learn more. Whether it be for school or watching game footage, both Maxsip Telecom and the Bronx Knights want to provide everyone with the tools for success!
