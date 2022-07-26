Miami Marlins and Maxsip Telecom Form Partnership to Get Florida Connected For Free
Maxsip Telecom is excited to announce their new partnership with the Miami Marlins, to Make an Impact Across the Local Community
Maxsip Telecom is excited to announce their new partnership with the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball. Maxsip Telecom and the Miami Marlins found common ground in their mutual love for their community and of course baseball. This common interest introduced the opportunity for Maxsip Telecom to become the official ACP internet provider of the Miami Marlins.

“Baseball is America’s national pastime. We believe that everyone should be able to access that pastime with free high-speed internet. What team is more exciting, energetic, and fun than the Miami Marlins!?” says CEO of Maxsip Telecom Israel Max.
The partnership between the Marlins and Maxsip will extend beyond the field. Maxsip Telecom will be working together with the Miami Marlins Foundation to make sure that the Florida community is properly connected with secure high-speed internet connections. Using the Affordable Connectivity Program, Maxsip Telecom will be able to get families, schools, students, and more connected to the internet throughout Florida.
“Our partners are an extension of the Marlins organization across South Florida, and we are proud to welcome Maxsip Telecom to the team,” said Marlins Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships David Oxfeld. “The Marlins-Maxsip Telecom partnership will carry forward the commitment from both organizations to make an Impact across the local community.”
Maxsip Telecom will have a presence at loanDepot park. Throughout the rest of the 2022 season, Maxsip Telecom will have booths set up at several games to get Marlins fans in attendance enrolled in the free internet program. In addition, Maxsip Telecom is excited to announce the “Call to the bullpen, brought to you by Maxsip Telecom”.
