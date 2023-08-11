ICYMI: Research Roundup from IAS 2023

Missed our highlights of some of the latest research presented at the International AIDS Society’s 2023 Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2023)? Here’s a roundup of key topics covered in our video conversations from the conference so you can catch up and share them with your friends and colleagues.

To learn about:

How a statin drug reduces the elevated risk of cardiovascular disease among people with HIV , watch this conversation between NIH’s Carl Dieffenbach, and Miss Molly Moon, MSW, of the NIH-supported Office of HIV/AIDS Network Coordination, about the headline-making results from the NIH-supported REPRIEVE trial.

Learn more about REPRIEVE study findings that a daily cholesterol-lowering medication can potentially prevent one in five major cardiovascular events (e.g., heart attack or stroke) among people with HIV in this conversation between Molly and Steven Grinspoon, MD, who led the REPRIEVE study.

Read the NIH news release about the REPRIEVE study for more details.

You can also find the videos to view and share on HIV.gov’s Facebook page, TwitterExit Disclaimer, and YouTube, and on the LinkedIn page for the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS PolicyExit Disclaimer.

Videos of the IAS conference sessions and access to the abstracts will be available to the public beginning October 31, 2023, on the IAS websiteExit Disclaimer.

Our thanks to Carl, Catey, Louis, Brian, Molly, Bill, Erica, and Arjee for sharing their insights and perspectives on the research findings discussed at IAS 2023.