ITTV INTERNATIONAL FORUM AND TECH IN ENTERTAINMENT RETURN TO VENICE AND LOS ANGELES

This year’s event features a new strategic partnership and multiple panels focused on industry changes

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ITTV International Forum and Tech in Entertainment, organized by Good Girls Planet, returns to Venice on September 2nd for the fourth consecutive year during the 80th Venice International Film Festival, and will return to Los Angeles this fall for its 5th edition from October 30th to Nov 1st.

2022 EVENT PHOTOS

This year, ITTV is proud to announce new collaborations with the Consulate General of Canada and with the renowned Creative Artists Agency (CAA) which will lead to a range of initiatives aimed at bolstering links between the North American, Italian, and European audiovisual industries. The Venice event first kicks off with two panels focused on key themes in the creative, cultural, and technological aspects of the audiovisual industry, including:

Meta-morphosis: How Entertainment Changes from Animation to VR

A conversation that explores how emerging technologies are transforming the entertainment industry. From animation that pushes the boundaries of imagination to create even more immersive and realistic experiences, to immersive content that transports us into entirely new realities, to the powerful force that is artificial intelligence, this discussion will explore how audiences experience content like never before.

Moderated by Valentina Martelli, Founder and CEO of Good Girls Planet, panelists include:

Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova

Elisabetta Rotolo, CEO, Creative-Executive Producer of MIAT Multiverse Institute for Arts and Technology

Giorgio Scorza, CEO and Creative Director of Movimenti Production

Opening Boundaries: The Evolution of the Italian Landscape from Storytelling to International Distribution

Some of the brightest professionals in the Italian film and television industry will explore how storytelling has evolved in the context of international distribution. They will share their experiences and thoughts on the challenges and opportunities of bringing Italian stories beyond national borders, creating a global dialogue, breaking cultural barriers, and enchanting the international audience with a rich heritage of unique narratives.

Also moderated by Valentina Martelli and Cristina Scognamillo, Co-Founder of Good Girls Planet, panelists include:

Maria Pia Ammirati, Head of Drama of Rai Fiction

Eleonora Andreatta, Vice President of Original Italian Content at Netflix

Nicola Borrelli, General Director- General Directorate of Cinema and Audiovisual, MIC

Nicola Maccanico, CEO of Cinecittà

Luca Milano, Director of Rai Kids

Maria Grazia Saccà, CEO of Titanus Productions

Roberto Stabile, Head of special projects DGCA MIC at Cinecittà

“This year is marked by several significant new collaborations,” says Valentina Martelli, CEO of Good Girls Planet, the organization she co-founded alongside Cristina Scognamillo. “In addition to our new collaboration with CAA, we are thrilled to have, among our returning Italian and international partners, the support of the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles. Together, we are focusing on initiatives aimed at strengthening ties between the North American audiovisual industry and the international industry. We share a common mission of creating a solid bridge between countries to increase co-production opportunities and facilitate distribution, as well as to keep a constant pulse on an industry that, now more than ever, is changing globally.”

The two-day event in Venice will feature prominent figures from the film and television industry and will be accompanied by media partnerships with important outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, ExtraTV, Ciak, Cinecittanews, and Fred Film Radio.

Following Venice, the ITTV International Forum and Tech in Entertainment returns to Los Angeles. With events scheduled from October 30th to November 1st, ITTV once again plays a key role in connecting international film and television executives, and will dive head first into critical topics, including how the current labor strikes in Hollywood are impacting the global entertainment industry. The full program, which will be announced in the coming weeks, will include such notable speakers as Erik Barmack, Founder of Wild Sheep Content; Sean Furst, CEO of GPS Studios; Ted Miller, Head of Global Television CAA; Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution- Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, and Sandra Stern, COO Television Lionsgate.

For more information and to participate in the event, visit ittvfestival.com