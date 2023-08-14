Huddle House Franchise Expands with Multi-Unit Agreement in Arkansas
Husband and wife team to open three new locations with the iconic breakfast franchiseARKANSAS, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the fast-growing breakfast franchise, is expanding its footprint in Arkansas with three new locations opening starting in 2024.
The expansion into Arkansas continues the trend of multi-unit signings Huddle House has announced in 2023. It’s also another sign that the momentum the brand has experienced over the last two years isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, signed 70 franchise agreements in the past two years, bringing its portfolio to nearly 600 locations open or in development across the U.S. and Canada.
"We are excited to announce Huddle House's expansion in Arkansas," said Troy Tracy, Brand President and Chief Operating Officer for Huddle House. "Our new franchise owners, Sarah and Jason Everett, are deeply rooted in their community, and we can’t wait to be a part of their journey as they bring Huddle House to Arkansas.”
Jason and Sarah Everett are eager to join the Huddle House family. Their vision is to make Huddle House the ultimate gathering spot for after-school activities and post-sports event meetups in this family-oriented community.
"We're excited to provide a place where the community can come together after games and enjoy quality time with their loved ones," said Jason Everett, Huddle House Multi-Unit Franchise Owner. "I personally love heading to the diner after a sports game, and I know Arkansas’ spirit revolves around family and sports."
“Jason and Sarah are the ideal Huddle House franchise owners, and our team is thrilled to drive growth in the Arkansas market,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. “We’re committed to fostering their success and building a strong partnership.”
Huddle House has nearly 300 locations open or in development. Huddle House has experienced notable franchise development alongside Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, under the brand’s parent company, Ascent Hospitality Management.
To learn more about Huddle House’s franchising opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, a 2023 Top 200 Restaurant in Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chain Report ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com