Australian envy™ apple harvest delivers an increased volume to meet consumer demand
envy™ apple sales are performing well because consumers enjoy the refreshing aroma, well-balanced sweetness, firm texture, relatively low acidity
envy™ apple is fast-becoming known to be one of the sweetest and most visually appealing apples in Australia
envy™ is the ultimate apple experience. Australian harvest delivering high on expectations this year
envy™ apples are expected to be plentiful on retail shelves until Christmas. Growing conditions reduced the crop volume slightly but the increased tree numbers resulted in a larger harvest than 2022”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s leading family-owned, fresh produce business, Montague, harvest the beloved envy™ apple in May and June. This later picked apple is fast-becoming known as one of the sweetest and most visually appealing apples of the varied apple range available in the annual Australian apple season.
— Rowan Little, Chief Innovation Officer at Montague
This year, envy™ apple sales are performing well according to Montague, thanks to the ‘ultimate apple experience’ offered by this fruit. A refreshing aroma, well-balanced sweetness, firm texture, relatively low acidity and a super juicy crunch are what’s making this apple a popular choice for Australians. envy™ also has a ruby red skin, a naturally bright white flesh and ,when sliced for fruit platters or salads, it stays whiter for longer than other apples.
envy™ is grown in premium orchards in the pristine and celebrated climates of the Huon Valley and Tamar Valley in Tasmania, Yarra Valley in Victoria, Batlow in NSW, Stanthorpe in Queensland and the Adelaide Hills in South Australia. Montague has more than 390,000 trees grown in these regions. With such rich soils, generous rainfall, and summer sunshine, is it any wonder that envy™ apples are proving so popular with such spectacular provenance.
Montague works hard with its licensed envy™ growers, ensuring careful nurturing of the trees - with the right amount of potassium, magnesium, calcium and pruning - to grow the very best fruit that mother nature can deliver. Despite an overall decline in apple volumes, envy™’s hand-picked crop has increased in volume to meet consumer demand with over 3,393,699 kilograms produced, with an expected forecast to see an increase in volume reaching over 4 million kilograms in 2025!
“This delicious apple was recently sampled at the Good Food and Wine Show in Melbourne and Sydney, and received an enthusiastic response from consumers,” said Angela Bracken, Marketing Manager at Montague.
“Our team has poured tireless effort into growing these apples, and it shows on shelf”. People tasting the apple were pleasantly surprised by its refreshing and sweet fragrance. The balanced sweetness is ideal for consumers who prefer an apple such as a Pink Lady, with less acidity or tartness,” Bracken added.
“envy™ apple supply in 2023 is expected to be plentiful in fruit and vegetable retail shelves through until Christmas. Cooler and wetter growing conditions reduced the volume of fruit per tree slightly but the overall growth in tree numbers has resulted in a larger crop than 2022. We are now working hard with our growers to prepare the trees to yield an even better crop in 2024” added Rowan Little, Chief Innovation Officer at Montague.
Year-on-year these delightful Australian-grown, hand-picked apples have become increasingly popular with Australians, following the trend in Asia where the apple variety is already a household name and with an equally impressive reputation.
envy™ will be available in good supply until approximately December in 2023 with small quantities still expected to be available through until February. Look out for the envy™ logo on shelves until then.
Background Information:
Montague is a family-owned business whose history stretches back three generations. Founded by William (Bill) Montague (OAM) in 1948 the company is now operated by his family. In 2023 Montague activities include fruit production and packing, food sales and marketing, and the provision of storage and logistics services. The Montague team and their network of national and global horticulture partners are dedicated to developing innovation in the industry and educating consumers about the world of fresh produce.
