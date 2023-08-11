Approval of the National Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of human rights protection for the period up to 2038

TAJIKISTAN, August 11 - Decent provision of human and civil rights and freedoms is one of the important activities of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The National Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of human rights protection for the period up to 2038 has been approved, which was developed on the basis of the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan dated August 5, 2023 No. 357, this is the next step of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan towards the development of human and civil rights and freedoms.

The document was developed and adopted by an interdepartmental working group taking into account international human rights standards, recommendations of the UN sectoral structures, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.

Within the framework of this document, a set of measures is envisaged, the implementation of which will contribute to the strengthening and development of human rights and freedoms in the country.

The strategy embodies the existing national plans regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the UN human rights structures and other documents in the domain of human rights, improves the mechanism and formalities for the implementation of international obligations in the field of human rights.

The mentioned document is an effective means of implementing a unified policy in the field of human rights and freedoms in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan and international obligations of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The document will contribute to the formation of a respectful attitude to human rights and freedoms, strengthening the further enhancement of the authority of our country in the international arena.