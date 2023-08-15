Youthful Savings Nominated by the U.S. Government to Participate in Upcoming G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Mega Summit

The 2023 G20 Summit’s Digital Innovation Alliance will feature the world’s most innovative companies, including Youthful Savings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) was honored with a nomination by the U.S. Government / Department of Commerce to represent the country and exhibit the company at the upcoming G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Mega Summit (G20-DIA) in Bangalore, India, scheduled for August 17th to 19th, 2023. YS has always dedicated itself to empowering the next generation with socioeconomic education that inspires the notion of kind capitalism through bottom-up economics. Through its EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM), and its youth business platform, Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM), youth learn to become the next generation of world citizens and business owners. YS’ tech-enabled ecosystem has educated thousands of youth with its innovative hybrid learning methodology and custom education programs, such as its monthly Live Experiences, where courses in business, finance, technology, sustainability, and humanities come to life with live instructors. Furthermore, YS’ Community Investment Fund (CIF) works on investing in young entrepreneurs that graduate from its EdTech and start real global, online businesses on YSM. As young entrepreneurs buy and sell on YSM, 10% goes back to the CIF, which allows for regenerative financial growth for the next generation of world citizens. All capital is issued on prepaid Mastercards, which further allows for financial inclusion worldwide.

The G20-DIA Mega Summit, launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India, is set to create an event to recognize and support visionary companies like YS with digital solutions that make economic growth. The G20 member nations, alongside nine guest countries, will provide an unmatched platform for over 174 companies to present their cutting-edge solutions that are revolutionizing industries across the globe and pushing the boundaries of technological innovation.

YS will have the chance to immerse itself in a dynamic environment teaming with entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors. This event offers networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration with numerous innovators and decision-makers. This event will be necessary to foster meaningful connections that can shape the future of digital innovation in education.

“It’s an honor to represent the United States and showcase our work at Youthful Savings to create global economic change through youth empowerment. The inspiration of Youthful Savings is embedded in ancient Indus Valley knowledge, and it’s exciting to bring our tech-enabled learning ecosystem to the G20 DIA Summit in India. We aim to instill these practices in all that we do to empower youth worldwide,” says Youthful Savings CEO and founder Somya R. Munjal who is U.S. born and raised but also an Overseas Citizen of India. Integrating ancient Indian wisdom into current economic disparities is why Youthful Savings began. She wants a world filled with peace and prosperity for all.

Compassion, collaboration, and contribution are vital components of YS’ mission toward creating equitable socioeconomic change. YS hopes to build bridges with technological, educational, financial, and agricultural startups at this year's G20-DIA Mega Summit and explore new growth markets. India represents one of them, being the largest economy in South Asia and the 2nd most populous country globally, with a large youth group. YS is committed to sustainable economic growth through the concept of globalization through localization and looks forward to contributing to sincere economic change through the power of empowered youth.

About Youthful Savings:

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellness, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses through the Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com

