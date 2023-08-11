Prospects for the development of Turkmen-Indonesian cooperation discussed

11/08/2023

On August 11, 2023, bilateral consultations between the heads of the relevant structures of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Indonesia were held via videoconference.

During the meeting, the diplomats of the two countries discussed the current state of Turkmen-Indonesian relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. The effective interaction of states both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international and regional organizations was stated.

The parties noted the prospects for expanding further partnership in a number of important areas.