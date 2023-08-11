VietFood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam exhibition opens

VIETNAM, August 11 - HCM CITY — The 2023 VietFood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam international exhibition opened in HCM City on August 10 with more than 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories showcasing their products, services and technologies.

They have brought more than 10,000 food, beverage, seafood, and health supplement brands, raw ingredients, and food processing and packaging machinery and equipment they are displaying in 800 booths.

There are 10 exhibition areas for companies from India, Indonesia, mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, Russia, Greece, Poland, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan to promote their specialities.

Nguyễn Vân Nga, director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Agency for Southern Affairs, said Việt Nam's F&B market is recovering strongly after COVID-19.

"I hope this exhibition will help enterprises and visitors get acquainted with new technologies in manufacturing, processing and packaging and new creative products, and network with international enterprises, manufacturers and distributors to expand their global supply chains."

Adrian Gawłowski, deputy director at the export support department, the National Support Centre for Agriculture, Poland, told Việt Nam News there are 12 Polish companies exhibiting the newest products in categories like confectionery besides apples, wines, licorice, and other items.

They see huge business opportunities in Việt Nam, and have been approached by buyers and distributors for meat products, he said.

"The potential of the food industry in Việt Nam is great and growing. Lots of Vietnamese consumers want to consume high-quality products from Europe."

Đỗ Thị Phương Thảo, director of Peroma Vienam Co.Ltd, which makes flavouring and natural ingredients for the food and beverage industry, said this is the first time her business has taken part in the exhibition and hopes to take Vietnamese agricultural specialities to other countries to increase their value.

Her business has been facing difficulties due to the recent global economic challenges, and so hopes this event would help it connect with domestic and international enterprises and introduce its speciality products, she added.

The exhibition is being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7 until August 12.

Vietnamese agricultural items and processed foods are present in over 180 countries and territories. — VNS