High logistics costs hurt VN economic competitiveness

VIETNAM, August 11 - HCM CITY — Inadequate transport infrastructure and connectivity, and domestic enterprises’ low capacity and slow technology adoption and digital transformation are hindering the otherwise rapidly growing logistics industry, experts have said.

The industry has grown rapidly along with the economy, trade, manufacturing, and e-commerce.

The logistics industry is growing at an average of 14-16 per cent a year and worth US$40-42 billion a year, Trần Thanh Hải, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade, said.

Transport infrastructure has received large investments in recent years, with new seaports and airports being built.

But the development has not been in lock step and so failed to meet the growing demands of the logistics industry, Hải told a roundtable in HCM City on Thursday.

A large number of businesses are involved in logistics, but most of them are small or medium-sized with limited capital, information technology application, digital transformation, and human resources.

This has led to high costs, he said.

Đặng Vũ Thành, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association, said the industry has yet to fully tap its potential.

He pointed out that the poor transport infrastructure and connectivity between seaports, airports, warehouses, and industrial parks are hampering the development of the industry.

Logistics costs are equivalent to around 18 per cent of GDP, much higher than in other countries, he said.

The high logistic costs reduce the competitiveness of the country’s exports and economy, and lowering them is a pressing concern, he added.

Mike Bhaskaran, group chief operating officer for digital technology at DP World, said to help businesses improve their trade capacity and support the development of logistics businesses, Việt Nam needs to increase its visibility and transparency through promoting the development of the Internet of Things and GPS tracking system and improve its ability to predict market trends.

On the business side, it must transform management technology to enhance automation, reduce delivery times and improve internal supply to reduce logistics costs, he added.

The roundtable was held on the sidelines of the inaugural Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition that opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday. — VNS