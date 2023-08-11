Illinois DCFS Welcomes Foster and Adoptive Families, Shares Safety Messages and Recruits Potential Employees During the 2023 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services' tent at the 2023 Illinois State Fair will be bustling with activity this year as representatives from 10 divisions will be on hand to welcome families and share information about the department's programs and services.





Visitors to the tent, located on Central Ave., will have the opportunity to learn how to positively impact the lives of children by becoming foster or adoptive parents; speak to agency recruiters and fill out applications to become part of the DCFS team; and receive information about the programs and services the department offers, including free gun locks, to keep children safe and families strong. There will be games and prizes for children, as well as cutouts depicting various careers as children of all ages can dream about their future.





DCFS also welcomes hundreds of foster and adoptive families to the fair with discounted parking, admission, concession and carnival ride coupons so they can enjoy the day together.





"The Illinois State Fair is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and experience a day of fun while learning about all the great things our agency and the great state of Illinois has to offer," said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. "In following with Gov. Pritzker's theme, Illinois means something different to everyone and the state fair is a terrific way for us to explore aspects of life that we may not otherwise encounter, livestock, farming, conservation efforts, even auto racing. Seeing our families come together is incredibly rewarding."





The Illinois State Fair runs August 10-20 in Springfield. For more information about Illinois DCFS, including becoming a foster parent, employment opportunities or services available, visit dcfs.illinois.gov.









About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to reports received by the Child Abuse Hotline at childabuse.illinois.gov (non-emergency situations) or 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS makes every effort to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCFS is committed to pursuing guardianship or adoption by loving families to provide children with a safe and permanent home. DCFS is also responsible for licensing and monitoring of all Illinois child welfare agencies.







