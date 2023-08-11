Art Pharmacy CEO & Founder Chris Appleton Featured in a Variety of Speaking Engagements
Chris Appleton, Art Pharmacy CEO and founder, is proud to have shared his insights on arts and culture and his company at a variety of events thus far in 2023
I’m thrilled to share my passions and insight about social prescribing and how we have architected a proven solution in assisting U.S. behavioral health patients through our work at Art Pharmacy.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Appleton, Art Pharmacy CEO and founder, is proud to have shared his insights on arts and culture and his company at a variety of events thus far in 2023. Appleton is a national leader in the social prescribing movement. In leading Art Pharmacy, he has launched the most comprehensive social prescribing company in the U.S., helping to provide tangible solutions for the mental and behavioral health crisis nationwide.
— Founder and CEO Chris Appleton
Appleton has shared his work and ideas for nearly 20 years across the country. He has presented at notable institutions and organization such as:
- Emory University
- Columbia Medical School
- Americans for the Arts Annual Conference
- Northwestern Kellogg School of Management
- Colorado Business Committee for the Arts
- On Aging Conference
- Atlanta Ventures Healthcare Entrepreneur Meetup
“I’m thrilled to share my passions and insight about social prescribing and how we have architected a proven solution in assisting U.S. behavioral health patients through our work at Art Pharmacy,” said Founder and CEO Chris Appleton. “These prescribed cultural interventions demonstrate significant patient improvement in partnership with healthcare providers and social workers.”
Having spent his career integrating arts & culture into other verticals, he is bringing his systems change theory to social prescribing and has been adopted by some of the largest and most renowned healthcare companies and hospitals in the world.
Beyond Appleton’s professional work, he is co-founder of Vote with Dignity, a volunteer advocacy organization working to improve the voting experience through neighborhood engagement. His board service includes the Grady Hospital Ambassador Force Advisory Board, City of Atlanta Affordable Housing Advisory Board, Americans for the Arts Emerging Leaders Council, New Leaders Council, and Health Connect South. At the heart of his life’s work, he believes that lasting change happens when people of disparate experience come together around shared values.
For more information on Appleton and Art Pharmacy, please visit www.artpharmacy.co.
AMY PARRISH
Rhythm Communications, LLC
+1 404-310-6559
email us here