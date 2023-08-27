New York Senator Chuck Schumer Welcomes $500 Million BOW Collective to the Big Apple

The BOW Collective

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BOW COLLECTIVE hit The Big Apple with a bang in celebration of their annual Capital Conversations Conference. For starters, Senator Chuck Schumer warmly welcomed the group, adding he was pleased to have scores of the top 1% of Black women business owners (BOW) visit the city. He encouraged the Black woman-owned businesses that comprise the BOW Collective to bring their business acumen and expand their reach to the Empire State.

In a video address, the four-time Senator congratulated the women on their achievements and welcomed them to his fair city. As a longtime advocate for small businesses and the winner of TIME magazine's Top 100 influential people, Senator Schumer expressed pleasure at the work and growth of Black woman-owned companies. He emphasized the importance of having diverse suppliers and businesses in New York City.

An article from www.ny1.com revealed that, according to the "City Comptroller's Office, only 3% of the city's small businesses are owned by African Americans." The collaborative efforts of the BOW Collective aim to redefine the complexion of those who do business at this level. The unique group of world changers garners over $500 million in annual revenue and employs thousands of U.S. workers.

Nicole Cober, CEO of the BOW Collective, added her appreciation for the Senator's kind words. The Virginia-based attorney acknowledged the Senator's graciousness adding, "Your dedication to public service and commitment to bringing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging to the State of New York is truly inspiring, and I am eager to explore the potential opportunities that working together may bring. I am confident our mutual collaboration will yield fruitful results for NYC."

The epitome of BOW's milestone pilgrimage in The City That Never Sleeps was realized when 130 members graced the renowned NASDAQ building. A sea of green flowed through the city streets as the group was recognized for their work on scaling Black women-owned businesses.

"Standing in Times Square felt surreal like Black Owned Women businesses were kicking the door in at Nasdaq in numbers too large to keep under financing and ignoring," said BOW Ann Williams, owner of R&A Movers Inc.

The thriving organization represents 26 industries generating more than half a BILLION dollars in business annually. The yearly Capital Conversations Conference brought together financial organizations, bankers, and strategic wealth builders for an intimate conversation and collaboration. This private gathering focused on breaking down the barriers to capital that have long plagued Black-owned businesses.

President Nicole Cober called the conference "necessary and timely," noting the egregious wealth disparity in the U.S. "According to the Federal Reserve, Black entrepreneurs are denied loans at nearly twice the rate of white business owners." Nicole and the BOW Collective are changing that narrative to become an inclusive space where Black businesses can thrive.

For more information, contact Alegra Hall at alegra@mymediabuzztv.com or 240-495-3189.

About: The Black Owners Women's Collective, also known as THE BOW COLLECTIVE, ™ is described as an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists," they work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to black women's enterprises.

BOW Takes Over Times Square