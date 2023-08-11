Flash Memory Summit Announces 2023 Best of Show Award Winners

Leaders of Flash Memory and Solid State Storage Technology Innovation and Industry Expansion Accept Prestigious Awards

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the industry’s leading trade show dedicated to Memory and Solid State storage technology, is pleased to announce its 2023 Best of Show Award winners. Now in its 17th year, this year received a record number of nominations fueled by Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics customer workloads technologies. Sustainability was a major industry initiative reflected in the award nominations primarily focused on the reduction of power cooling and footprint along with recycling initiatives and water reduction.

“This year’s award winners prove that the industry is more than flash memory and Flash Memory Summit reflects the future of all types of memory technology and storage solutions ” said Jay Kramer, Awards chair, Flash Memory Summit. “We were pleased to see so much collaboration between vendors with award submissions as they propose combined solutions for customers. We congratulate all the award winners on their innovative technologies.”

The 17th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation

Product: PBlaze and Bravera

Category: SSD & Controller

Company: Marvell & Memblaze

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation

Product: OpenFlex and xiRAID

Category: Storage Array & Data Protection

Company: Western Digital & Xinnor

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product: AirJet® Active Cooling Chip

Category: SSD Technology

Company: Frore Systems

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product: UltraRAM Memory Solution

Category: Memory Technology

Company: QuInAs Technology

Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application

Product: iXCharger

Company: Vinpower

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product: Hyper Server, Memory Machine, Leo Memory

Category: Travel Bookings Solution

Company: Supermicro & MemVerge & Astera Labs

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product: SupremeRAID and LQD4500 IO Accelerators

Category: Media & Entertainment (M&E) Solution

Company: Graid & Liqid

Most Innovative AI Solution

Product: Hardware Enhanced Query System

Company: NeuroBlade

Category: Data Analytics Compute

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation

Product: InfiniBox™ SSA II Storage Array

Category: Petabyte Storage Solution

Company: INFINIDAT

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology

Product: Datasphere Data Storage Solutions

Category: Data Center Storage

Company: Seagate

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology

Product: All-Flash NVMe Servers & Solidigm D5-P5430

Category: Data Center Storage

Company: Supermicro & Solidigm

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: K220-LP Smart Storage Accelerator

Category: DPU

Company: Kalray

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: CD8P PCIe 5.0x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD

Category: Data Center SSD

Company: KIOXIA

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: 3D X-DRAM™

Category: 3D DRAM Architecture

Company: NEO Semiconductor

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Photowave Optical Interconnect

Category: Optical Interconnect

Company: Lightelligence

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Cambridge Architecture™

Category: Memory Accelerator Architecture

Company: Blueshift Memory

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Hammerspace Software

Category: Storage Management Software

Company: Hammerspace

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Tytantest TY-S101A

Category: SSD Manufacturing Machine

Company: BIWIN

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: NutManager

Category: Data Encryption Security

Company: NUTS Technologies

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: NVM Express® Flexible Data Placement (FDP)

Category: Industry Standards

Company: NVM Express® Technical Work Group

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Product: Swordfish, SDXI, Computational Storage API

Category: Industry Standards

Company: SNIA Technical Work Groups

For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/ and for more of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

