Flash Memory Summit Announces 2023 Best of Show Award Winners
Leaders of Flash Memory and Solid State Storage Technology Innovation and Industry Expansion Accept Prestigious Awards
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the industry’s leading trade show dedicated to Memory and Solid State storage technology, is pleased to announce its 2023 Best of Show Award winners. Now in its 17th year, this year received a record number of nominations fueled by Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics customer workloads technologies. Sustainability was a major industry initiative reflected in the award nominations primarily focused on the reduction of power cooling and footprint along with recycling initiatives and water reduction.
“This year’s award winners prove that the industry is more than flash memory and Flash Memory Summit reflects the future of all types of memory technology and storage solutions ” said Jay Kramer, Awards chair, Flash Memory Summit. “We were pleased to see so much collaboration between vendors with award submissions as they propose combined solutions for customers. We congratulate all the award winners on their innovative technologies.”
The 17th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:
Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation
Product: PBlaze and Bravera
Category: SSD & Controller
Company: Marvell & Memblaze
Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation
Product: OpenFlex and xiRAID
Category: Storage Array & Data Protection
Company: Western Digital & Xinnor
Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
Product: AirJet® Active Cooling Chip
Category: SSD Technology
Company: Frore Systems
Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
Product: UltraRAM Memory Solution
Category: Memory Technology
Company: QuInAs Technology
Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application
Product: iXCharger
Company: Vinpower
Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Product: Hyper Server, Memory Machine, Leo Memory
Category: Travel Bookings Solution
Company: Supermicro & MemVerge & Astera Labs
Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Product: SupremeRAID and LQD4500 IO Accelerators
Category: Media & Entertainment (M&E) Solution
Company: Graid & Liqid
Most Innovative AI Solution
Product: Hardware Enhanced Query System
Company: NeuroBlade
Category: Data Analytics Compute
Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation
Product: InfiniBox™ SSA II Storage Array
Category: Petabyte Storage Solution
Company: INFINIDAT
Most Innovative Sustainability Technology
Product: Datasphere Data Storage Solutions
Category: Data Center Storage
Company: Seagate
Most Innovative Sustainability Technology
Product: All-Flash NVMe Servers & Solidigm D5-P5430
Category: Data Center Storage
Company: Supermicro & Solidigm
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: K220-LP Smart Storage Accelerator
Category: DPU
Company: Kalray
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: CD8P PCIe 5.0x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD
Category: Data Center SSD
Company: KIOXIA
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: 3D X-DRAM™
Category: 3D DRAM Architecture
Company: NEO Semiconductor
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: Photowave Optical Interconnect
Category: Optical Interconnect
Company: Lightelligence
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: Cambridge Architecture™
Category: Memory Accelerator Architecture
Company: Blueshift Memory
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: Hammerspace Software
Category: Storage Management Software
Company: Hammerspace
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: Tytantest TY-S101A
Category: SSD Manufacturing Machine
Company: BIWIN
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: NutManager
Category: Data Encryption Security
Company: NUTS Technologies
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: NVM Express® Flexible Data Placement (FDP)
Category: Industry Standards
Company: NVM Express® Technical Work Group
Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product: Swordfish, SDXI, Computational Storage API
Category: Industry Standards
Company: SNIA Technical Work Groups
For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/ and for more of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html
