AMY FOWLER, VP AND GM, FLASHBLADE AT PURE STORAGE, SELECTED FOR THE 2023 SUPERWOMEN IN FLASH LEADERSHIP AWARD

Fowler to be recognized at Annual Summit in August

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS) and the Futurum Group today announced that the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award for 2023 goes to Amy Fowler, VP and GM, FlashBlade, at Pure Storage. Now in its 5th year, the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award recognizes women who make invaluable contributions to the flash memory ecosystem and who serve as role models for women in leadership.

Over the past 20 years, Fowler has empowered women in IT by showing them the impact that they can have by embracing curiosity, seeking out challenges, and collaborating with teams to find meaningful solutions. In our industry this was shown by her leadership as part of the team that launched FlashBlade. FlashBlade became available in 2017, achieving over $1B in revenues within four years of launch. It is now approaching $2B in sales since launch. In addition to her business acumen, Amy regularly provides the women on her team with organizational visibility and opportunities to drive initiatives. In fact, Fowler has long been involved in Women@Pure, an internal organization providing an open forum where women and their allies aspire, develop, and collaborate to reach their full potential, and serves as the executive sponsor of Pride at Pure.

“At Pure Storage Amy created the operational design of the FlashBlade business unit and built the organizational structure, strategy and product marketing surrounding this BU,” said Chuck Sobey, Flash Memory Summit General Chair. “Her drive and passion in collaboration with Pure’s innovative teams, have allowed Pure’s customers to boost their Formula 1 race strategy, accelerate DNA sequencing, power key environmental research, and more. Without a doubt, Amy is a worthy winner of this year’s SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award.”

“I’m honored to receive this year’s SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award. It’s been an incredible journey collaborating on the industry’s first unified fast file and object platform, FlashBlade. With our immensely talented team, we have succeeded in launching new performance-dense and energy-efficient versions of the FlashBlade platform - including FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E - to address the growing challenges of unstructured data. I’m excited for Pure to continue to innovate and expand our portfolio to eliminate the status quo and drive meaningful innovation in flash,” commented Fowler.

SuperWomen in Flash

SuperWomen in Flash was formed eight years ago to promote and celebrate the success of women in the flash memory industry with the goal of encouraging more women to enter and succeed in the marketplace. SuperWomen in Flash continues to grow each year and is supported by a broad group of women and vendors including Kioxia and Micron, this year’s sponsors. SuperWomen in Flash draws all genders and nationalities interested in expanding enthusiasm and devotion in the data storage industry.

“I am proud of the work the SuperWomen in Flash team has been doing to attract more women to our industry, and our SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award program is a reminder of the talent women bring to the flash memory industry,” said Camberley Bates, VP and Practice Lead, The Futurum Group, and founder of the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award program. “As in previous years, we had many entries for the award, and choosing a winner was no easy task. On behalf of the entire team, I would like to congratulate Amy on being the 2023 winner of the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award.”

Special Peer Exchange Event

The SuperWomen in Flash event offers an excellent opportunity to network with key industry players, and to see exciting new products on display in the FMS exhibit hall. This year’s event will include a rapid Peer Exchange – covering everything from flash technologies to career advice from women who already play leading roles in this industry. Kicking off the session will be this year’s SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award winner, who will share her perspectives on women in the industry, and how to drive more top talent to address the pressing needs of our data-driven economy.

During the Peer Exchange, attendees will meet highly talented women and men, and gain exciting insight to help build your business and career further. Participants will be paired up for quick, ten-minute discussions on important topics, and will then rotate to meet with the next group to continue networking and gathering more knowledge.

The event will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 4:00 – 6:15 pm at the Hyatt Regency next to the Santa Clara Convention Center. Come early to enjoy a happy hour and networking. The event is complimentary and open to all (and we encourage ALL genders to join). Registration not required but appreciated.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a global technology research, advisory, and media firm, comprising four strategic business units and a diverse set of holdings that focus on high-tech research, market intelligence, analysis, advisory, lab evaluation, media, and lead gen services. The Futurum Group works with more than 200 of the world’s leading technology companies analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, and delivering data and insights that empower clients to find their competitive edge in the digital economy. www.futurumgroup.com

