Flash Memory Summit Announces Details of Its Conference’s Concluding Session

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATED, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the premier memory and storage event taking place August 8-10, 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, announces details of its conference’s concluding session, which will start at 2:30pm on Thursday, Aug. 10 in Ballroom G. Conference registration is at https://bit.ly/3PK9rEr with best pricing online through this weekend.

This concluding session is titled “AI, and the Top 10 FMS Takeaways.” It will begin by taking a closer look at AI, showing how today’s hardware infrastructure can better support important AI areas including Generative AI (GenAI) and enterprise AI services. Critical to these areas are new data storage techniques and architectures such as those that were discussed in detail over the three days of sessions at Flash Memory Summit.

The session (SPEC-305-1) will include a special talk by Dr. Sumit Gupta of Google, who brings a deep knowledge of AI and Machine Learning (ML) to his role as Head of Product Management for Google Infrastructure. Gupta drives product strategy for a broad spectrum of products, from custom compute chips and GPUs to the full range of systems, storage, networking, the Google Global Network, databases, and the AI analytics that support Google’s AI- based services. Gupta previously was Chief AI Strategy Officer and CTO of AI at IBM, and GM of NVIDIA’s AI business and its GPU-Accelerated Data Center.

This session will then continue with a Panel of Experts who will take a closer look at AI, and they will also provide their Top 10 Takeaways from all of the tracks in this year’s 3-day conference. Participants in this Expert Panel will be:

 Charles Sobey, FMS Conference Chair and Chief Scientist at Channel Science, Plano, TX

 Tom Coughlin, FMS Program Chair, IEEE President-Elect, and President of Coughlin Associates, San Jose, CA

 Willie Nelson, Technology Enabling Manager at Intel Corp., Hillsboro, OR

 David Eggleston, Sr. Business Development Mgr. of Microchip Licensing at SST, San Jose, CA

 Jim Handy, President of Objective Analysis, a market-research and consulting firm

 Jean S. Bozman, President of Cloud Architects, and who will moderate the Expert Panel

After the Expert Panel provides their Top 10 Takeaways, attendees will be able to ask questions of the panelists. FMS attendees will not want to miss this discussion to ensure that they better understand the major news and developments that “bubbled up” throughout the conference. Come for a fun and informative session at 2:30pm on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the conclusion of this year’s conference!



