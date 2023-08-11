Iridium GO! exec® Now Available from PredictWind

Stay safe and connected offshore, with the new Iridium GO! exec® and PredictWind's Unlimited Plan. Bulletproof offshore communication with unlimited data

We truly believe the Iridium GO! exec is a quantum leap forward in terms of functionality and safety and is an essential device for any boat venturing offshore.” — Jon Bilger, CEO

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- PredictWind , the world-leading provider of weather and routing services for the marine industry, is proud to announce the availability of the Iridium GO! exec . This device is the most versatile unit in the satellite phone market with its increased data speeds, improved functionality, and competitive pricing.What makes the GO! exec unique for the marine user is the low power draw, battery backup and portability coupled with the improved speeds over its predecessor. The GO! exec allows the user to get more weather data while offshore, while retaining key safety features. The IP65 water rating and ability to make voice calls directly from the unit, with a sealed battery, make this unit life-raft capable and an essential safety device.We’re excited that the GO! exec offers increased data speeds for our customers at a really competitive price point. Our exclusive Unlimited Plan provides unlimited data for PredictWind services and pre-paid data for when you want full internet access. This means you never have to worry about getting bill shock again, and you’ll always have data for services while offshore.Keryn McMaster, Support Team Manager at PredictWind, says, "Customers can now download larger forecast maps and more weather layers with minimal download time. They can also view national met office weather warnings overlaid on any of our weather maps, real-time observations from land stations and yachts, ocean and tidal currents, satellite imagery, and real-time boat positions via the AIS Network. All this data means our users can make better decisions to keep their crew and vessel safe offshore."The PredictWind DataHub seamlessly integrates with the Iridium GO! exec to enable GPS tracking, allowing friends and family to see the boat's position on a map and check its progress, and view blog posts and photos in real time. The DataHub also shares wind speed and direction, directly from the boat's instrumentation to the GPS tracking webpage.PredictWind Weather Routing has transformed the way cruisers get weather offshore. With the Iridium GO! exec, weather routing calculations are even faster and more accurate. "Gigabytes of data are used in the PredictWind cloud to calculate the route in a compact file that is less than 1% of the equivalent GRIB data," says Jon. "This data saving is a game-changer for low-speed satellite connections and is now even faster to acquire with the Iridium GO! exec."The Iridium GO! exec also allows real-time updating of the boat's polar, using machine learning techniques to produce an extremely accurate polar for the boat in all conditions. This, combined with real-time wave routing, gives the user the best possible data to inform their decision-making while offshore.With its permanent internet connection, the Iridium GO! exec has also enabled PredictWind to develop its new Anchor Alert App. This app monitors the movement of the boat's GPS location, wind speed, direction, depth, and other NMEA 2000 data, alerting the user if conditions change or become unsafe."We truly believe the Iridium GO! exec is a quantum leap forward in terms of functionality and safety and is an essential device for any boat venturing offshore," says Jon. With its increased data speeds and safety features, the Iridium GO! exec is the perfect go-anywhere device for customers who need to stay connected while on the water.Find out more about the Iridium GO! exec here https://www.predictwind.com/iridium-go-exec/ Launch Video https://youtu.be/FzxP5SuuyO0 Features Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgkbdb_uTD4

PredictWind is the world leader in Wind Forecasting. With 20,000 live observations, weather routing and departure planning, it is the one stop shop for sailors.