Global Weathering Steel Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s weathering steel market forecast, the weathering steel market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.92 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1% through the forecast period.

The rapidly growing construction and transportation industries are contributing to the weathered steel market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest weathering steel market share. Major weathering steel market leaders include Arcelor Mittal, United States Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel Ltd., Posco, SSAB AB, JFE Steel Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited, HBIS Group, A. Zahner Company, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Masteel UK, Cascadia Metal.

Weathering Steel Market Segments

1) By Type: Corten-A, Corten-B, Other Types

2) By Form: Plates, Sheets, Bars, Other Forms

3) By Availability: Painted, Unpainted

4) By End Use: Building and Construction, Transportation, Art and Architecture, Industrial, Other End Use

This type of steel refers to a group of low-carbon steels that contain atoms of extra alloying elements along with carbon and iron and develop a protective oxide film on their surface. They are used for exposed steel buildings because they outlast plain carbon steel in outdoor environments, eliminating the need for steel repainting and recoating on a regular basis.

