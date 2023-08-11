The European Space Agency and Airbus select Anzen Engineering for ARIEL Programme
Anzen's engineering team will work under the supervision of Airbus Defence and Space on the design and reliability analysis of the spacecraft's main systems.
Being able to work hand in hand with Airbus and the European Space Agency on a project of global importance such as ARIEL confirms our leadership in safety and reliability activities.”WASHINGTON D.C., USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerospace engineering company Anzen Engineering (Anzen), an international specialist in safety analysis and digital engineering, will participate in the ARIEL mission (Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey) to carry out different safety and reliability engineering works in collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space, for its end consumer the European Space Agency (ESA) (1).
— Pablo de la Cruz, CEO of Anzen
Anzen currently works with the most prestigious companies and institutions in the aerospace world. Anzen is an international reference in various strategic markets such as aeronautics, space, defense, and unmanned aircraft.
The ARIEL programme (2), which is part of the long-term Cosmic Vision plan promoted by ESA, aims to carry out chemical sampling of more than 1,000 exoplanets, in order to find answers to questions such as which are the physical processes that make up planetary atmospheres, what exoplanets are composed of, or how planets and planetary systems form and evolve.
Pablo de la Cruz, CEO of Anzen, stated: "Being able to work hand in hand with Airbus and the European Space Agency on a project of global importance such as ARIEL confirms our leadership in safety and reliability activities. That is why more and more leaders in the aerospace and defense industry are turning to us to guarantee the safety and feasibility of their projects, as well as to optimize their development and certification processes".
As part of this project, Anzen will collaborate with the Airbus engineering team in various tasks aimed at ensuring the feasibility of the mission in terms of safety and reliability, contributing directly to the design and development of the satellite by performing RAMS (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Safety) analysis.
In ARIEL, Anzen will also be responsible for analyzing certain subsystems that will be part of the space platform as well as the mission safety plan and the documentation to be produced prior to the preliminary and critical design reviews (PDR and CDR, respectively). Once all tests and reviews have been passed, ARIEL will be ready for its launch into orbit, which is scheduled for 2029 aboard the Ariane 6 launcher (the successor to the celebrated Ariane 5; the first launch of the new Ariane 6 family is scheduled for this year). The ARIEL mission is expected to last four years.
Anzen's services ensure the long-term sustainability of the aerospace projects in which they are involved, guaranteeing the safe and reliable operation of aerospace assets until the end of the mission.
Anzen currently has a team of more than 30 highly qualified engineers, distributed among its offices in Madrid, Washington DC, Lucerne (Switzerland) and Abu Dhabi, who focus their activities on projects for aircraft, drones and eVTOL vehicles, spacecraft and more generally any kind of aerospace system.
About Anzen Engineering
Anzen Engineering (Anzen) has an extensive international experience in safety, reliability (RAMS) and digital engineering (MBSE-MBSA) in different industries, such as aeronautics, aerospace, defense or unmanned aircraft. Anzen works with some of the most important players in their industries. Currently, Anzen Engineering has its own staff in the USA, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates, in addition to Spain.
(1) The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.
(2) A programme of and funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).
