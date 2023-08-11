“Art Tours” and “Children Tours” of Art Macao Schools, community associations and social service institutions are welcome to register for these tours

MACAU, August 11 - “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, themed “The Statistics of Fortune” showcases modern and contemporary masterpieces by over 200 active and representative artists from more than 20 countries and regions. The Cultural Affairs Bureau will launch “Art Tours” and “Children Tours” during Art Macao. Schools, community associations and social service institutions are welcome to register for these tours. Seats are limited and distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The “Art Tours” guide the public to appreciate active and representative contemporary works through various tour routes which offer guided visits to different exhibition sections, including the Main Exhibition, Public Art Exhibition, City Pavilion, Special Exhibition and Invitational Exhibition by Local Artists. The participants can observe the expectations and concerns brought about by the development of science and technology and delve into the collision and interaction between science and religion. Each group will depart from a designated place and participants will take specific buses to visit various exhibitions, with information on the exhibitions being presented by the guides at each point. The Tours will be conducted in Cantonese, Mandarin or English and are suitable for people aged 12 or above and maximum number of participants per group is 25 persons. Schools, associations and social service organisations can register from 22 August 2023 to 13 October 2023, every Tuesday to Sunday 10am-1pm; 2:30pm-6pm. For enquiries, please contact Ms Ngai through tel. no. 6328 9745 (Monday to Friday, 10am – 6pm), or by email rsvpmacao@gmail.com.

In addition, the organisation launches “Children Tours” for children and families with a view to taking them on a journey of aesthetic exploration. During the “Children Tours”, docents will guide children to art galleries, and through these interactive guided tours, they will learn something about the correlation between science and religion implied in the artworks. Additionally, workshops and demonstration platforms will be provided to enhance children’s knowledge and interest in art and stimulate their artistic imagination and creation. The Tours will be conducted in Cantonese, English or Portuguese. Each group should be comprised of children aged between 4 and 7 or between 8 and 10, and each group must be accompanied by an adult. The maximum number of participants per group is 10 persons. Children-oriented schools, community associations and social service institutions are welcome to register for the tours from 5 September 2023 to 13 October 2023 (excluding 24 September), every Tuesday to Friday 10:30am-5:30pm; Saturday and Sunday 3:00pm-6:30pm. For enquiries, please contact Mr Lok through tel. no. 6288 4089 (Monday to Friday, 10am – 6pm), or by email gugumelo.edu@gmail.com.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, the “Art Macao 2023” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited, with the participation of various consulates general of different countries in Hong Kong and Macao and various higher educational institutions from Mainland China and Macao. The event features 30 art exhibitions across the city in eight exhibition sections.

For more information, please visit the event’s website at www.artmacao.mo, the official Instagram account “artmacao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.