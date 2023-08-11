World trade centres of Bình Dương, Mumbai, Shenyang reach deals

VIETNAM, August 11 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — The world trade centres of Bình Dương New City, India’s Mumbai and China’s Shenyang signed memoranda of understanding on economic and trade cooperation, as part the 2023 Asia Pacific Regional Meeting of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) in the southern province on Thursday.

In this endeavour, the focus will be on stimulating and advancing bilateral transactions, facilitating the exchange of technological expertise, fostering joint ventures, and cultivating cooperation across various sectors. The cornerstone of these efforts will be equality and mutual advantage, solidified through extensive discussions on collaborative opportunities.

Mai Hùng Dũng, permanent deputy chairman of Bình Dương Province's People’s Committee, said that Bình Dương has been meticulously constructing an ecosystem that seamlessly blends industry, urban development and services. The overarching objective of this undertaking is to proactively integrate, explore research and development avenues, inspire innovation, and champion sustainable growth, all within the framework of the Bình Dương Smart City initiative.

Extending appreciation to the WTCA and the Asia-Pacific Trade Centre, in partnership with Becamex IDC, Dũng expressed the continued collaboration has been instrumental in shaping the vision of the Bình Dương New City World Trade Center. As this vision becomes increasingly tangible, it transforms concrete cooperative programmes into actions that invigorate commerce and global interconnectedness. — VNS