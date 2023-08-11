Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of CBiBank said that Enterprise digitalization process needs to balance the input-output ratio
EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 8, Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of CBiBank, was invited to attend the 20th Anniversary Celebration and Digital Strategy Launch of YeePay. He shared his views in the session that the enterprise digitalization process needs to balance the input-output ratio.
Looking back on the entrepreneurial journey, Jiangtao Sun admits that CBiBank is a digital native enterprise, born with digital genes, but still faces uncertain risks and the problem of balancing the input-output ratio in the digital development process of the enterprise.
CBiBank is a young emerging commercial bank, born in Puerto Rico, the United States, is a member of the American Bankers Association (ABA), SWIFT, UnionPay International, Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) and other institutions, a record dealer of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional (NAFMII) and a member of China Foreign Exchange Trade System & National Interbank Funding Center. "It is not easy for SMEs to be taken seriously by established international banks or financial institutions in the process of going overseas. SMEs are often faced with a series of problems such as difficulty in opening accounts, high costs, and difficulty in maintenance, which invariably adds a lot of difficulties to going overseas," Sun introduced, "CBiBank was established with the belief of serving the globalization process of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the fully online financial services provided by us coincide with the current trend of SMEs seeking to accelerate their digital transformation." In recent years, CBiBank has paid particular attention to the growth of its business in the Greater China region, setting up offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shanghai to provide customized service solutions to address the characteristics of customers in the Greater China region.
CBiBank's business has spread to 163 countries and regions around the world, and it has established agency clearing business and cooperation networks with many large and medium-sized banks, which has opened up an all-around cross-border financial service chain for bank customers, from the opening of international accounts to global transfers and remittances, currency exchanges, and corporate wealth management. On the eve of this conference, Sun and the founding team of CBiBank were also at the U.S. headquarters to discuss the landing of CBi Globalpay, which will be fully launched soon.
In the future, CBiBank will continue to focus on using AI to continuously promote the speed of digital transformation such as bank compliance. At the end of the roundtable, Sun said to the participating enterprises: enterprise digitization needs to know what you really need, and more importantly, it needs to balance the input-output ratio.
Cecilia XU
Looking back on the entrepreneurial journey, Jiangtao Sun admits that CBiBank is a digital native enterprise, born with digital genes, but still faces uncertain risks and the problem of balancing the input-output ratio in the digital development process of the enterprise.
CBiBank is a young emerging commercial bank, born in Puerto Rico, the United States, is a member of the American Bankers Association (ABA), SWIFT, UnionPay International, Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) and other institutions, a record dealer of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional (NAFMII) and a member of China Foreign Exchange Trade System & National Interbank Funding Center. "It is not easy for SMEs to be taken seriously by established international banks or financial institutions in the process of going overseas. SMEs are often faced with a series of problems such as difficulty in opening accounts, high costs, and difficulty in maintenance, which invariably adds a lot of difficulties to going overseas," Sun introduced, "CBiBank was established with the belief of serving the globalization process of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the fully online financial services provided by us coincide with the current trend of SMEs seeking to accelerate their digital transformation." In recent years, CBiBank has paid particular attention to the growth of its business in the Greater China region, setting up offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shanghai to provide customized service solutions to address the characteristics of customers in the Greater China region.
CBiBank's business has spread to 163 countries and regions around the world, and it has established agency clearing business and cooperation networks with many large and medium-sized banks, which has opened up an all-around cross-border financial service chain for bank customers, from the opening of international accounts to global transfers and remittances, currency exchanges, and corporate wealth management. On the eve of this conference, Sun and the founding team of CBiBank were also at the U.S. headquarters to discuss the landing of CBi Globalpay, which will be fully launched soon.
In the future, CBiBank will continue to focus on using AI to continuously promote the speed of digital transformation such as bank compliance. At the end of the roundtable, Sun said to the participating enterprises: enterprise digitization needs to know what you really need, and more importantly, it needs to balance the input-output ratio.
Cecilia XU
CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC
+86 138 1178 6340
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube