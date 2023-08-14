Adenza’s CapCloud™ brings data sovereignty and best-in-class performance to Australia
Adenza’s investment establishes a regional footprint for data-residency compliance in the regionSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza today announced that it has responded to strong growth for its solutions, including a keen interest in a SaaS option, with an investment in state-of-the-art cloud facilities in Australia. The new sites not only fulfil data-residency compliance, but they also bring best-in-class performance with a distributed footprint for security and resiliency, as well as access to the latest cloud features in an agile, streamlined solution.
Adenza has deep roots in the Asia-Pacific markets for both its Calypso and AxiomSL ControllerView® platforms. Today, their SaaS counterparts − CapCloud and RegCloud® − enable clients to leverage a new ecosystem, able to deploy new project environments within hours, and high-compute resources that scale futureproofing them for 100% version compliance and growth as their businesses expand.
Clients embarking on this strategic, accelerated, cloud-transformation journey toward digitalization and automation also realize business agility, improved performance, and a proven return on investment. A CapCloud adoption brings many performance benefits to clients, including three-times faster end-of-day back-office batch processing. Overall, it supports business opportunities in an ever-evolving regulatory and market landscape facilitating faster time to market. This SaaS solution enables financial institutions to conduct market activities and manage front-to-back trading, operations and treasury, reserve management, and regulatory reporting functions on a single integrated platform leveraging international standards. CapCloud managed services free up the banks’ resources to focus on business priorities while relying on Adenza’s experts and best practices to efficiently host, maintain, and upgrade their platforms.
"We are responding to the strong growth we’ve witnessed in Australia with an investment in a true SaaS solution that delivers data-sovereignty compliance within the region, as well as security and agility. In fact, two clients will go live this year; and there’s a pipeline for onboarding several others in 2024. CapCloud allows new and current on-premises clients to join institutions around the world that have made Adenza a part of their strategy to let technology experts manage the environment while they focus on their businesses. Those clients now leverage best practices for optimized workflows and regular upgrades, taking advantage of new functionalities and regulatory modules as part of the latest version."
--- Strath Lanyon, Head of Cloud Services, Adenza
About Adenza
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business. With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
Adenza Marketing
Adenza
+33 1 70 83 51 00
marketing@adenza.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn