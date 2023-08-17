Sunshine Station's Exciting Leap: From Home Daycare to Comprehensive Childcare Facility
Tripling Capacity and Introducing Advanced Curriculum, Sunshine Station Responds to Talkeetna's Growing Childcare Demand with a Revamped, Expanded Facility.TALKEETNA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the heart of Talkeetna, Sunshine Station Child Care Center has long been a cherished cornerstone of local childcare. Today, we're thrilled to unveil their transformation from a cozy home daycare to a state-of-the-art childcare facility. This monumental transition has been fueled by the dedication of the Sunshine Station team, unwavering community support, strategic collaboration with the Mat-Su Health Foundation, and the expert guidance of Child Care Biz Help.
From initially serving a close-knit group of 12 children, Sunshine Station is now poised to provide unparalleled care to 30 young learners, addressing the escalating demand for top-tier childcare services in the region.
"Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Sunshine Clinic for their generosity, enabling us to expand our horizons and double our capacity," shared Kelsey DeMarce, Executive Director of Sunshine Station.
A pivotal factor in this expansion has been Miss Kayleen's recent attainment of the Child Development Associate (CDA) credential. Additionally, the invaluable funding from the Mat-Su Health Foundation, coupled with RIM Architects' visionary designs and DC Construction's craftsmanship, has made their dream a reality.
The revamped facility is a testament to modern childcare, boasting specialized classrooms, a toddler haven, and a dedicated "threes room". Furthermore, the introduction of the esteemed Frog Street Curriculum ensures a comprehensive, research-backed educational journey for every child.
"While we're on the cusp of this new era, our commitment to community-centric programs remains steadfast. Our beloved Music Monday with Miss Danielle and Art Friday with Miss Mel will continue to enrich our curriculum," DeMarce said.
Child Care Biz Help played a crucial role in the transformation, offering solutions that enhanced financial stability, operational processes, leadership development, and board formalization.
As Sunshine Station embarks on this new chapter, they remain dedicated to their mission of nurturing young minds and ensuring their holistic development. We invite the community to join them in this exciting journey. Whether through sponsorships, staffing, or community engagement, the support can make a world of difference. Dive deeper by exploring their website or scheduling a tour of their facility. Together, let's craft a brighter, promising future for our children.
