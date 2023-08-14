The Traffic Group’s Guckert to Speak at the Institute of Transportation Engineers' Annual Conference
Presentation to Focus on Setting Safe SpeedsBALTIMORE, MD, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wes Guckert, PTP, President & CEO of The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) – one of the nation’s leading SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firms – will be a featured speaker at the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) Joint ITE International and Western District Annual Meeting and Exhibition taking place August 13-16 in Portland, Oregon.
On August 14, Guckert will discuss the Vision Zero topic, and what transportation engineers and state and local government alike can do to address the steep rise in pedestrian fatalities across the country. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated 20,175 traffic deaths in first half of 2022, the highest number of fatalities during the first half of the year since 2006.
Guckert will also address the need to slow vehicles. By lowering speeds and providing more separation of road users of different weight and velocities, severe impacts are lessened. At 20 mph, there is only a five percent probability of death if a pedestrian is hit by an automobile. At 30 miles per hour, that probability increases to 45% to 50% and at 40 miles per hour, the pedestrian has an 85% to 90% chance of not surviving. Traffic calming methods such as roundabouts, narrowing car lanes, and inroad LED lights at pedestrian crosswalks are all ways to slow traffic and save lives, and will be addressed during the presentation.
With nearly 50 years industry experience, Guckert is a recognized and well-respected expert in the field of traffic engineering, and transportation planning. Guckert has played a major role in over 9,000 projects spanning both urban and suburban areas throughout the United States, as well as internationally.
A Fellow with the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), Guckert is a frequent speaker on a variety of transportation-related topics, including congestion management and BRT, but he is especially passionate about educating a variety of audiences on Vision Zero and traffic calming to reduce the steep rise in pedestrian fatalities throughout the United States.
Guckert is a member of the Texas A&M Transportation Technology Advisory Council, whose purpose is to advise Texas A&M Engineering on automated transportation research; RELLIS Campus development for transportation technology research and testing; and Texas A&M Campus Transportation Technology Initiative deployment. He is also Immediate Past Chair of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Public Development Infrastructure Council (PDIC) and a former Harvard University Lecturer.
About The Traffic Group, Inc.
Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 90 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.
For more information about The Traffic Group, visit the company's website at www.trafficgroup.com
