Power Biopharms Signs on as Contributor to Prairie View A&M University Hemp Feed Study

Results from this study could equal new commercial opportunities for the hemp industry while also decreasing waste and pollution, something that we can all be enthusiastic about.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas indoor hemp farm, Power Biopharms, signs on as an agricultural contributor to a new study being conducted at Prairie View A&M University, allowing them to participate in research that can be a difference maker for future market potential.
Conducted by the Prairie View A&M University’s Department of Agriculture, Nutrition and Human Ecology, the three-year research study is being executed to determine if hemp biomass can be a viable alternative animal feed, which could reduce the use of grain, thus resulting in positive impacts for the environment and other economic factors.
Lead by Negusse Kidane Ph.D., the project has been awarded funding from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and it will focus on understanding the chemical composition and nutritional value of hemp extraction residues.
“We are honored to be a part of this multi-year project with Prairie View A&M University,” said Colt Power, Founder and CEO of Power Biopharms. “There is still so much to learn about the potentials of this plant and we could not think of a more exciting way to contribute. Results from this study could equal new commercial opportunities for the hemp industry while also decreasing waste and pollution, something that we can all be enthusiastic about.”
Power Biopharms is one of several licensed hemp producers in the State of Texas who are participating by sending biomass to the university. As an indoor farm, Power Biopharms’ continuous growing capacity allows for contributions throughout the year, no matter the season.
About Power Biopharms:
Power Biopharms is a licensed hemp farm located in Euless, Texas that proudly grows, manufactures, and sells high quality plant-based wellness products. Founded in 2020 by Dallas native, Colt Power, Power Biopharms is a trusted fully-indoor farm and member of the Go Texan family. Learn more at PowerBiopharms.com
About Prairie View A&M University:
Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the State of Texas. It is a historically black college / university that, since its inception in 1876, has opened its doors to any and every person - inside and outside of Texas - seeking a first-class, four-year university experience. Learn more at PVAMU.edu.
