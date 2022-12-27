Texas-based Power Biopharms Offers Free Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Gummy 3 Pack for New Customers
This is an opportunity for new consumers in Texas (and beyond) to get to know these gummies that we are so proud of.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Biopharms, a licensed and legal high CBD Cannabis (hemp) farm, processor and manufacturer, is offering complimentary samples of their new hemp-derived Delta-9 (D9) THC gummies to new customers over 21 years of age. The complimentary pouch holds 3 gummies with each vegan gummy containing 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.
Delta-9 THC is one of the two dominant cannabinoid compounds in the Cannabis family of plants. Known for its powerful response, Delta-9 gummies are sought after by consumers throughout the country. With advances in hemp compound extraction and manufacturing, more companies are able to offer specialty cannabinoid options (like D9) to consumers throughout the United States.
“This is an opportunity for new consumers in Texas (and beyond) to get to know these gummies that we are so proud of,” said Colt Power, Founder and CEO of Power Biopharms. “Delta-9 THC is one of hundreds of compounds in the plant family with potential benefits. By offering a free sample, we’re excited to introduce our Texas-made plant-based goods to more consumers in Texas and beyond.”
Consumers wanting to order the sample must be over 21 years of age and pay a nominal shipping and handling fee to receive their complimentary 3 count pouch. With four flavors to choose from, there is sure to be one that is perfect to pick.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Power Biopharms cultivates, processes and manufactures high-quality cannabinoid wellness products for consumers throughout the United States. A supporter of various cancer-fighting charitable initiatives, Power Biopharms is aligned with a mission based on the wonders of plant wellness and what it can do for humans throughout the world. Learn more at PowerBiopharms.com or by following on Instagram at PowerBiopharms.
