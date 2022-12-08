Power Biopharms partners with nonprofit Hemp it Forward to assist cancer patients
We are passionate about this plant family, the compounds within it, and the potential it holds for people battling terrible, life-changing challenges like Cancer.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-licensed indoor high-CBD Cannabis (hemp) farm, Power Biopharms, is setting up to assist more cancer patients through a new partnership with Hemp It Forward. A nonprofit, Hemp It Forward was founded by a brain cancer survivor with the goal to get quality cannabinoid wellness goods - at no cost - to patients enduring treatment for cancer.
— Colt Power
“This is an amazing, new initiative with so much possibility,” said Colt Power, Founder and CEO of Power Biopharms. “We are passionate about this plant family, the compounds within it, and the potential it holds for people battling terrible, life-changing challenges like Cancer. Working with Hemp It Forward is another way for us to help others.”
Begun by Cody Guy, a 16-year brain cancer survivor, Hemp It Forward focuses on both education and advocacy while contributing to the body of research literature through case studies. Through quality partnerships with licensed and legal farms, the 501c3 nonprofit will provide whole-plant hemp extract to cancer patients, without cost, during their treatment. Patients will, in turn, document their results with regular surveys. The organization will compile these in case studies, ultimately demonstrating and documenting the plant’s potential in real time.
This is not the first time that Power Biopharms has assisted cancer patients. The farm has recently donated thousands of dollars in gummies to the Dallas-based breast cancer nonprofit, The Bridge Breast Network to support breast cancer warriors.
“No other plant family works with humans the way this one does,” explains Power. “There are amazing studies out there that showcase the benefits of cannabinoid compounds like CBD and THC - especially in the realm of helping the fight against cancer. We believe in the power of Cannabis for these patients and this is another way we can help.”
Hemp It Forward is currently in its early stages of the initiative with pre-registration for patients beginning soon. More information can be found at HempItFoward.org.
Power Biopharms is a licensed and legal high-CBD Cannabis (hemp) farm, processor and manufacturer of high-quality cannabinoid wellness products. Founded by former D1 athlete Colt Power, Power Biopharms believes wholeheartedly in the power of plant wellness to enhance wellness and quality of life for people everywhere. More information at PowerBiopharms.com
Colton Power
Power Biopharms
+1 8179529752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other