Family “Fearless” 3CD Expanded Edition Featuring Bonus Tracks and BBC Sessions Released September 29, 2023

Family - Fearless (Expanded Edition)

NEW REMASTERED 3CD CLAMSHELL BOXED SET OF THIS CLASSIC 1971 ALBUM BY FAMILY.FEATURING 24 BONUS TRACKS INCLUDING THE 'IN MY OWN TIME' SINGLE AND BBC SESSION AND IN CONCERT PERFORMANCES FROM 1971REMASTERED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES.WITH AN ILLUSTRATED BOOKLET FEATURING AN ESSAY AND A REPRODUCTION POSTER.Featuring vocalist Roger Chapman, guitarist John 'Charlie' Whitney, drummer Rob Townsend, bassist and vocalist John Wetton and multi-instrumentalist John 'Poli' Palmer on vibes, keyboards and flute, Family's "Fearless" was released in October 1971 and was the first album to feature new member John Wetton following the departure of John Weider following the band's second US tour in 1971 and the UK Top Ten hit single "In My Own Time".The album was one of Family's finest and reached the UK Top 20 upon its release, featuring such strong material as "Spanish Tide", "Burning Bridges" and "Between Blue And Me".This new three-disc edition of this classic album has been newly remastered from the master tapes and also includes 24 bonus tracks drawn from the "In My Own Time" single, BBC Radio sessions and a fine performance for BBC Radio One In Concert in December 1971. This new expanded remastered release also features an illustrated booklet with a new essay.TRACK LISTINGDISC ONEFearless Remastered1 Between Blue and Me2 Sat'd'y Barfly3 Larf and Sing4 Spanish Tide5 Save Some for Thee6 Take Your Partners7 Children8 Crinkly Grin9 Blind10 Burning BridgesBonus tracks11 In My Own Time12 SeasonsDISC TWOBBC Sessions 1971BBC Bob Harris Session 01.03.19711 Processions / No Mule's Fool2 Part of the Load3 Lives and Ladies4 Strange Band5 HometownBBC Top Gear Session 02.07.19716 In My Own Time7 Save Some for Thee8 Seasons9 Burning BridgesBBC Bob Harris Session 08.11.197110 Children11 Between Blue and MeDISC THREEBBC Radio One In Concert 28 December 19711 Good News, Bad News2 Spanish Tide3 Part of the Load4 Drowned in Wine5 Holding the Compass6 Between Blue and Me7 Children8 In My Own Time9 Take Your Partners10 The Weaver's Answer