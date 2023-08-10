Family “Fearless” 3CD Expanded Edition Featuring Bonus Tracks and BBC Sessions Released September 29, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW REMASTERED 3CD CLAMSHELL BOXED SET OF THIS CLASSIC 1971 ALBUM BY FAMILY.
FEATURING 24 BONUS TRACKS INCLUDING THE ‘IN MY OWN TIME’ SINGLE AND BBC SESSION AND IN CONCERT PERFORMANCES FROM 1971
REMASTERED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES.
WITH AN ILLUSTRATED BOOKLET FEATURING AN ESSAY AND A REPRODUCTION POSTER.
Featuring vocalist Roger Chapman, guitarist John ‘Charlie’ Whitney, drummer Rob Townsend, bassist and vocalist John Wetton and multi-instrumentalist John ‘Poli’ Palmer on vibes, keyboards and flute, Family’s “Fearless” was released in October 1971 and was the first album to feature new member John Wetton following the departure of John Weider following the band’s second US tour in 1971 and the UK Top Ten hit single “In My Own Time”.
The album was one of Family’s finest and reached the UK Top 20 upon its release, featuring such strong material as “Spanish Tide”, “Burning Bridges” and “Between Blue And Me”.
This new three-disc edition of this classic album has been newly remastered from the master tapes and also includes 24 bonus tracks drawn from the “In My Own Time” single, BBC Radio sessions and a fine performance for BBC Radio One In Concert in December 1971. This new expanded remastered release also features an illustrated booklet with a new essay.
TRACK LISTING
DISC ONE
Fearless Remastered
1 Between Blue and Me
2 Sat’d’y Barfly
3 Larf and Sing
4 Spanish Tide
5 Save Some for Thee
6 Take Your Partners
7 Children
8 Crinkly Grin
9 Blind
10 Burning Bridges
Bonus tracks
11 In My Own Time
12 Seasons
DISC TWO
BBC Sessions 1971
BBC Bob Harris Session 01.03.1971
1 Processions / No Mule’s Fool
2 Part of the Load
3 Lives and Ladies
4 Strange Band
5 Hometown
BBC Top Gear Session 02.07.1971
6 In My Own Time
7 Save Some for Thee
8 Seasons
9 Burning Bridges
BBC Bob Harris Session 08.11.1971
10 Children
11 Between Blue and Me
DISC THREE
BBC Radio One In Concert 28 December 1971
1 Good News, Bad News
2 Spanish Tide
3 Part of the Load
4 Drowned in Wine
5 Holding the Compass
6 Between Blue and Me
7 Children
8 In My Own Time
9 Take Your Partners
10 The Weaver’s Answer
To pre-order:
https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/family-fearless-3cd-expanded-edition/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
FEATURING 24 BONUS TRACKS INCLUDING THE ‘IN MY OWN TIME’ SINGLE AND BBC SESSION AND IN CONCERT PERFORMANCES FROM 1971
REMASTERED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES.
WITH AN ILLUSTRATED BOOKLET FEATURING AN ESSAY AND A REPRODUCTION POSTER.
Featuring vocalist Roger Chapman, guitarist John ‘Charlie’ Whitney, drummer Rob Townsend, bassist and vocalist John Wetton and multi-instrumentalist John ‘Poli’ Palmer on vibes, keyboards and flute, Family’s “Fearless” was released in October 1971 and was the first album to feature new member John Wetton following the departure of John Weider following the band’s second US tour in 1971 and the UK Top Ten hit single “In My Own Time”.
The album was one of Family’s finest and reached the UK Top 20 upon its release, featuring such strong material as “Spanish Tide”, “Burning Bridges” and “Between Blue And Me”.
This new three-disc edition of this classic album has been newly remastered from the master tapes and also includes 24 bonus tracks drawn from the “In My Own Time” single, BBC Radio sessions and a fine performance for BBC Radio One In Concert in December 1971. This new expanded remastered release also features an illustrated booklet with a new essay.
TRACK LISTING
DISC ONE
Fearless Remastered
1 Between Blue and Me
2 Sat’d’y Barfly
3 Larf and Sing
4 Spanish Tide
5 Save Some for Thee
6 Take Your Partners
7 Children
8 Crinkly Grin
9 Blind
10 Burning Bridges
Bonus tracks
11 In My Own Time
12 Seasons
DISC TWO
BBC Sessions 1971
BBC Bob Harris Session 01.03.1971
1 Processions / No Mule’s Fool
2 Part of the Load
3 Lives and Ladies
4 Strange Band
5 Hometown
BBC Top Gear Session 02.07.1971
6 In My Own Time
7 Save Some for Thee
8 Seasons
9 Burning Bridges
BBC Bob Harris Session 08.11.1971
10 Children
11 Between Blue and Me
DISC THREE
BBC Radio One In Concert 28 December 1971
1 Good News, Bad News
2 Spanish Tide
3 Part of the Load
4 Drowned in Wine
5 Holding the Compass
6 Between Blue and Me
7 Children
8 In My Own Time
9 Take Your Partners
10 The Weaver’s Answer
To pre-order:
https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/family-fearless-3cd-expanded-edition/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com