Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton, Former Uriah Heep & Lucifer’s Friend Vocalist, Double CD Released August 4, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- While with Uriah Heep John featured on the Albums Firefly, Innocent Victim & Fallen Angel. But with Lucifer’s Friend he recorded more than 14 Albums between 1969 & 2019. John passed away suddenly on the 29th June 2021.
During his many decades on the stage John has sung variations of Blues, Rock, Prog. and Classic. From sentimental Ballads to heavy Rock, his extraordinary vocal diversity made him outstanding, his distinctive voice always recognizable!
This 2 CD Anthology features a variety of 33 songs with different music styles, reflecting John’s diversity and musical career, following his journey through the times! Starting with the 70s up to 2015, highlighting his remarkable vocals, but also to emphasize the astonishing talents of his fellow musicians involved in this tribute!
This lavish digipack which has been compiled by John’s wife Iris, includes some rarities only recently discovered, also a previously unreleased live duet between John and Bernie Shaw and some trivial out–takes to add a lighthearted element….
All artist’s royalties will be donated to “The British Heart Foundation” for the research into “Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm”.
Celebrating The Life of John Lawton is OUT NOW via the links below:
Amazon CD: https://geni.us/CelebratingJLcd
Apple Music: https://geni.us/CelebratingJLam
Cherry Red Records:
https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/john-lawton-celebrating-the-life-of-john-lawton-2cd/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
