Wednesday, August 9

U.S. Sen. Murray visits Whatcom County to hear about efforts to fill child-care gaps

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a vocal advocate for addressing a shortage of child care options in Washington, visited the site of a proposed early learning center on Monday in Whatcom County. Plans are underway to create the Whatcom Early Learning Center in the Meridian School District, which will use the site to offer a solution to child care deserts in the rural parts of the county, according to the Whatcom County Early Learning Center information guide. The center plans to have space for up to 120 children who are infants through 5 years old. There would be extended hours and days of operation as a way to support working families. Continue reading at Olympian. (Meridian School District)

Supreme Court reinstates federal ‘ghost gun’ rule backed by Washington state

A Biden administration effort to clamp down on untraceable firearms made from kits can continue for now, after the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in Tuesday. It’s a small victory for states, including Washington, who say federal inaction has led to more of the “ghost guns” crossing their borders and getting used in crimes. Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined 21 other attorneys general last month in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the rule, which was issued last year. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)

After 20+ years radioactive waste melting plant in Eastern WA takes key step forward

Glass has been melted inside the world’s largest radioactive waste melter at the Hanford nuclear reservation site for the first time, more than 20 years after construction on the vitrification plant began. “This is a proud time for our Hanford team as we have established a molten glass pool in our first melter,” said Brian Vance, the Department of Energy Hanford manager. Four melters are at the heart of the planned operations of the Waste Treatment Plant, or vitrification plant, to turn radioactive and chemical waste into a stable glass form for disposal. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald. (Bechtel National)

