Wednesday, August 9
U.S. Sen. Murray visits Whatcom County to hear about efforts to fill child-care gaps
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a vocal advocate for addressing a shortage of child care options in Washington, visited the site of a proposed early learning center on Monday in Whatcom County. Plans are underway to create the Whatcom Early Learning Center in the Meridian School District, which will use the site to offer a solution to child care deserts in the rural parts of the county, according to the Whatcom County Early Learning Center information guide. The center plans to have space for up to 120 children who are infants through 5 years old. There would be extended hours and days of operation as a way to support working families. Continue reading at Olympian. (Meridian School District)
Supreme Court reinstates federal ‘ghost gun’ rule backed by Washington state
A Biden administration effort to clamp down on untraceable firearms made from kits can continue for now, after the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in Tuesday. It’s a small victory for states, including Washington, who say federal inaction has led to more of the “ghost guns” crossing their borders and getting used in crimes. Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined 21 other attorneys general last month in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the rule, which was issued last year. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)
After 20+ years radioactive waste melting plant in Eastern WA takes key step forward
Glass has been melted inside the world’s largest radioactive waste melter at the Hanford nuclear reservation site for the first time, more than 20 years after construction on the vitrification plant began. “This is a proud time for our Hanford team as we have established a molten glass pool in our first melter,” said Brian Vance, the Department of Energy Hanford manager. Four melters are at the heart of the planned operations of the Waste Treatment Plant, or vitrification plant, to turn radioactive and chemical waste into a stable glass form for disposal. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald. (Bechtel National)
Aberdeen Daily World
Sous chef’s heroism highlights drug problem in Aberdeen
Axios
Sinking tracks cause shutdowns to Seattle light rail service
Bellingham Herald
Highway remains closed as Sourdough Fire creeps toward town, power-generating plant
Capital Press
Washington slams EPA pesticide pilot project
Columbian
Battle Ground urges state to keep Larch Corrections Center operating
Battle Ground OKs eight-year multifamily tax break for West Main Commons project
NorthStar Clinic opens in central Vancouver to provide addiction treatment (Cleveland, Stonier)
Traffic fatalities jump in Clark County and Washington – driven by speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction
Editorial: On road to improving traffic safety with program
News Tribune
Washington state to shut down online benefits portals, statewide call centers for IT upgrade
WA state household bills $2.5k more than national average. Which counties cost the most?
Tacoma’s main library to close soon for $6M renovation. Here’s what that money will buy
Heard of ‘rat-running?’ Some WA cities ban it. What to know about this driving shortcut
Olympian
U.S. Sen. Murray visits Whatcom County to hear about efforts to fill child-care gaps
Seattle Times
Seattle settles lawsuit by 911 manager who cited dispatch concerns
Seattle City Council adds more protections for app-based workers
Student Voices: Grief lingers after the pandemic. Kids need more support
Opinion: Congress must modernize access to methadone to save lives
Skagit Valley Herald
Olympia oysters flourishing in Fidalgo Bay
Spokesman Review
Washington’s high gas prices make it the best state in the nation to go electric, study says
I-90 closed in western Spokane County due to chemical spill in crash
Tri-City Herald
After 20+ years radioactive waste melting plant in Eastern WA takes key step forward
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
College Place receives $427K loan to help design new water storage tank
WA State Standard
Supreme Court reinstates federal ‘ghost gun’ rule backed by Washington state
WA Sen. Patty Murray proposes new grants to help prevent youth homelessness
State ferry system may face budget gap even with fare hike
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee School District joins lawsuit against social media companies
Yakima Herald-Republic
‘Near-perfect growing conditions’ help boost WA apple crop
Yakima received roughly same amount of precipitation this weekend as past three months combined
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Tacoma police shoot, kill man at home where neighbors say there was frequent gunfire
Over half of Seattle residents live in ‘urban heat islands,’ new climate study finds
Aberdeen man who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor laid to rest decades later
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Expansion of drug treatment services to Pioneer Square approved by Seattle City Council
Seattle residents to voice opinions on police labor negotiations at City Council meeting
Sen. Murray introduces legislation aimed at preventing youth homelessness
KUOW Public Radio
Seattle becomes first in U.S. to protect gig workers from sudden ‘deactivation’
Seattle lays out plan to uphold treaties and consider Indigenous concerns
Sourdough Fire takes bite out of Seattle’s electricity supplies
How a Seattle-area school district ignored repeated warnings of ‘grooming-like behavior’
KXLY (ABC)
Spokane School Board to work on $200 million bond plan
Northwest Autism Center expanding services to reach all regardless of ability
EB I-90 closed near Tyler due to hazardous materials leak
Q13 TV (FOX)
Burien continues to ignore $1M offer from King County to address homelessness crisis
Cascadia Daily News
Opinion: State’s ‘Death With Dignity’ law is flawed for some patients
MyNorthwest
Funds, partnership with Cinerama passes Seattle City Council
Boeing delays Starliner’s crewed launch until March 2024, at the earliest
Cyclists file claims against Seattle, seek improvements on ‘Missing Link’ of Burke-Gilman Trail