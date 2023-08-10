Submit Release
Frankie Beverly and Maze Coming To Detroit – August 19th

Frankie Beverly - founder/leader/chief songwriter of Maze

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming off of a successful concert appearance in Atlanta in late July, the legendary Frankie Beverly and Maze will make their way to the Motor City – Detroit, Michigan – on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. Beverly and company will appear at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

This appearance in Detroit is one of many cities where Frankie Beverly and Maze will perform their classics such as “Before I Let Go”, “Happy Feelin’s” and “We Are One” – to name a few. “Music is what I’m meant to do and performing for our longtime fans will always bring me joy,” Mr. Beverly states. “The band and I look forward to this concert with more to come.”

Future concert dates for Frankie Beverly and Maze include appearances at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, IN, the weekend of September 2nd – 3rd, the University of New Orleans, LA, on Friday, November 3rd as well as the Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie, TX, on Saturday, December 2nd. Global tour dates will be announced this fall.

For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Watch Frankie Beverly and Maze in Action!

