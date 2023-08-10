Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Iowa Expands Support for CDL Training with New Infrastructure Grants for Community Colleges

New funding will support infrastructure critical to successful programs, including new equipment and the creation/remodeling of driver training facilities

DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds today announced a new funding opportunity targeted to support CDL programs at Iowa Community Colleges. The Iowa CDL Infrastructure Grant will provide $5 million in grants to support the infrastructure of programs that train individuals working to receive their commercial driver's license (CDL).

Today’s announcement represents a further expansion of Iowa’s work to widen the pathway to obtaining a CDL. Earlier this spring, Governor Reynolds announced $2.94 million in grants to support 46 employer programs that prepare drivers for meeting CDL requirements. This new opportunity focuses on Community College programs by assisting them with building, purchasing, or remodeling CDL training infrastructure.

“Here in Iowa, we need to do everything we can to help get more skilled, qualified drivers on the road – and that work has to include easing the pathway to a CDL,” said Governor Reynolds. “With this unique grant program, Community Colleges will have the opportunity to upgrade facilities, find more space, or purchase newer equipment to keep their program competitive while attracting the Iowans who can help meet the demand for drivers.”

Funding is open to Iowa’s Community Colleges, with priority given to applicants who have the ability to train and certify truck drivers continuously and in higher volumes. IWD will also consider location to help ensure geographic diversity of the grant awards.

Funds will be administered as reimbursement and may be used for building, purchasing, or remodeling CDL training infrastructure, which includes:

Construction and remodeling provided by third-party vendors.

Purchasing of space for training.

Equipment (Trucks for training purposes, Simulators, Monitoring Devices, etc.).

Programs that apply for funding must offer competency-based training courses and/or a training course that would allow someone to complete training and take the licensing exam within a 30-day window. Training must also meet the minimum federal standards required of ELDT drivers to take the CDL skills/knowledge tests.

“We had a great reception with our initial CDL grant program, which is now helping Iowa employers advance their own pipeline of new drivers in the state,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Today, we’re expanding that same focus to the programs that make this valuable training possible all across Iowa.”

Grant applications will be accepted at IowaGrants.gov beginning today and are due on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM. For more information on the requirements and application process, visit this link.

A grant webinar will take place on Thursday, August 24 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Interested applicants can RSVP by visiting this link.

