Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet August 15

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet via videoconference for its regular business meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda

To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777-4015 or email.

