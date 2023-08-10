Highlights from Construction Links Network - August 10, 2023
Peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine published by Construction Links Network.
Top news this week has Statistics Canada reporting that building permits in Canada increased 6.1% in June to $11.6 billion, with a notable increase in the institutional component. The two highest-valued permits in June were issued for the construction of new hospitals in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec and Dawson Creek, British Columbia, which together totaled 58.6% of the total value of institutional construction intentions.
The top video is courtesy of The Conscious Builder who takes a closer look at insulated concrete foundations (commonly known as ICFs) - with no polystyrene. Watch this video to gain a new understanding of ICFs and watch their team explore this revolutionary innovation.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Fall 2023 Trade Shows: Experience TrueLook
• CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the Arbor Day Foundation Announce Tree Planting Locations in Honor of Show Attendees
• Industry Giants Among the 850+ Exhibitors Ready to Showcase at The Utility Expo
• IAPMO Receives Alliance for Water Efficiency’s 2023 Affiliate Member of the Year Award
• Mitigating risk with technology
• How one contractor bids twice as fast and 30 percent more accurately
• 5 Reasons Why Manual Entry Stalls Construction Success
• Version 6.2 of Building Efficiency System Tool™ (BEST) Now Available for Download
• A hurricane supply kit can prove to be essential for worker wellness or even survival
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 19. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
