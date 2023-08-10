The Buffalo Bill Center of the West Holds its 3rd Annual Summer Block Party
Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5–8 p.m. This event is FREE!
The 3rd annual Buffalo Bill Center of the West summer block party will be the best yet! It's an afternoon of family-friendly fun, great food and music, and community camaraderie.”CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West will hold its 3rd Annual Summer Block Party tomorrow, August 11th, 2023. Celebrate summer with us and enjoy a block party in front of the Center, with free admission to our five museums from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Relax on the front lawn or have fun with family-friendly games and activities, listen to live music by Nashville recording artist and Wyoming Singer Songwriter Justin Beasley and After The Rodeo, and fill up on food truck fare. A cash bar will also be available.
Visit all of our five museums—Buffalo Bill Museum, Cody Firearms Museum, Draper Natural History Museum, Plains Indian Museum, and Whitney Western Art Museum—free of charge and chat with museum staff.
These food truck vendors will be on hand:
307 Pizza
The Box (Ice cream)
The Pig & The Hog
That’s a Wrap
Northern Tacos & Tamales
Life is Better with Funnel Cakes
Kealey’s Poppin’ Kettle Corn
Enjoy live party and dance music by Nashville recording artist and Wyoming Singer Songwriter Justin Beasley and After The Rodeo. Get ready for some boot stompin’ live music!
Take advantage of a 10 percent discount in our Points West Market store—Center of the West members receive a 20 percent discount during the event (some exclusions apply).
If you are not yet a Center of the West member, join at the special Family Membership rate of $100 during the block party! Or put your name in our drawing—only at the Block Party—for your chance to win a membership!
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, WY, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, home to 5 amazing museums celebrating western art, natural history, and heritage, connecting people to the American West.
