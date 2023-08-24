The BOW Collective's 'B-Suite' Industry Leaders Celebrate Black Business Month

The BOW Collective. Black. Owners. Women.

BOW stays ready so we don’t have to get ready for opportunities.” — Nicole Cober, Pres. The BOW COollective

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Black Business Month, The BOW Collective reflects on its recent recognition by NASDAQ. The stellar event was the highlight of the annual Capital Conference, where The BOW Collective paired its industry leaders with financial opportunities for dynamic growth.

“The 1/1 with the financial institutions was just one of the many moments, but this specific part of the conversation allowed our businesses to discuss how to acquire funding to move our businesses to operate in millions/billions of dollars, and this will ultimately change the game,” says BOW member and attendee LaFerris Risby President of Loving Arms Enterprises.

BOW president Nic Cober rejoiced in the positive outcomes of the event, which secured more than 1 million dollars in financial backing for its members. The leveled-up experience was endorsed by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who stopped by to address the group clad in a sea of green. As he took the stage, Cober shouted, “Mr. Mayor. This is the future!”

The city leader made time to meet BOW even though NYC was under emergency alert due to the wave of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Adams spoke to the unique business leaders, encouraging them to do business in his city.

One BOW sister and former Special Educator of the New York City public school system had this to say about the mayor’s comments: “This system can change when political power and educational policy meet critical intervention. Mayor Adam’s message gives me hope. He understands that a child’s reality doesn’t transform without revolutionary action. Providing opportunities for African American women-owned businesses to do business with the city of New York is revolutionary,” Janice Allamby, Board President of 720 Connects.

Black Women business owners covering 26 industries and 500 million in annual revenue were also greeted by Senator Chuck Schumer, who called for more diversity in the business arena. Both political heavyweights weighed in on the importance of bringing diversity to the Big Apple. BOW members are positioned to take on that challenge. “BOW stays ready so we don’t have to get ready for opportunities,” says Cober.

The 130-member group descended on Time Square with a flood of green suits. As they transformed Times Square into BOW headquarters, New Yorkers inquired about the businesses represented on the Nasdaq’s 10,000-square-foot billboard. The 120-foot-tall display was a beacon of hope for Black women’s businesses all over the globe that today is the day to move forward and take their industries to the next level.

Ann Williams of R&A Movers Inc. agrees, “BOW is a phenomenon of collective brilliant women who are standing unified and committed to sharing resources and opportunities for growing our business together. Creating the legendary foundation for the future entrepreneurs who will benefit from our success and wisdom.”

About BOW: The Black Owner & Women’s Collective, also known as THE BOW COLLECTIVE, ™ is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation’s top 1% of small business owners. As “Business Philanthropists,” they work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to black women’s enterprises.

The BOW Collective Transforms Times Square