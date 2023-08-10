PBIOS 2023: WHERE INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY MEET PERMIAN GRIT

The Permian Basin International Oil Show stands as one of the most enduring and extensive oil and gas exhibitions globally.

ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since World War II, a multitude of attendees have made their way to the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas, eagerly participating in the biennial Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS). Encompassing more than 25 acres of space teeming with cutting-edge equipment and captivating exhibitions, PBIOS proudly holds the distinction of being the largest onshore technology tradeshow in the industry.

Over the years, PBIOS has remained committed to nurturing the knowledge of emerging generations of industry professionals by acquainting them with the latest technological breakthroughs in the field, many of which originate from the onshore fields of the Permian Basin. Since 2007, the PBIOS board has also donated over $1.4 million to local academic institutions in an effort to attract young talent to the oil and gas industry.

The show serves as a platform for showcasing numerous brilliant innovations, a testament to the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit of the remarkable men and women in the industry. In light of these exceptional advancements and the unyielding perseverance demonstrated by the industry pioneers of the Permian region, the theme for PBIOS 2023 has been aptly coined as "Where Innovation and Technology Meet Permian Grit.”

Recognizing the significance of time and the value it holds, companies invest in sending their employees to this show, understanding that it serves as an opportunity to introduce them to cutting-edge technology and services that can enhance efficiency, safety, and overall bottom-line results. PBIOS stands out as an oil show tailored for “the working man”, placing its focus squarely on products and services that have demonstrated their effectiveness in the field.

The industry's quest to electrify the formidable "big iron" on location will be highlighted, showcasing groundbreaking innovations in utilizing stranded natural gas to power massive 2,500 horsepower gen sets, frac fleets, and deliver clean electric power to remote sites. This year, particular attention will be given to innovative new products designed to eliminate the flaring or venting of natural gas across various industry operations, and remarkable strides have been achieved in enhancing the efficiency of such equipment. The event will also feature cutting-edge technologies for water re-use and recycling, as well as a comprehensive display of automation in all its forms. Exhibitors will present their latest advancements in seamlessly integrating sophisticated equipment into comprehensive control systems driven by algorithms and AI learning, evident in both completions and production machinery.

Furthermore, attendees can look forward to one of the most extensive showcases of heavy horsepower equipment, encompassing the latest generation well servicing and workover rigs, oilfield trucks, construction machinery, pumps, and on-site production equipment. The exhibition promises to be an exciting platform for unveiling the latest breakthroughs that drive progress and sustainability in the industry.



This year's show brings exciting new additions, all aimed at ensuring attendees have a seamless, enjoyable, and productive experience. To streamline the registration process and provide valuable insights to exhibitor procedures, dining choices, and both onsite and offsite parking options, PBIOS has developed a series of concise and informative FAQ videos. These videos are readily available for viewing at www.pbioilshow.org/faq making it effortless for attendees to prepare for their visit and maximize their time at the show.

In addition to savoring the world-famous BBQ from the renowned Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, we are thrilled to introduce a delightful array of culinary options for our attendees. A couple of hand-picked food trucks, complemented by adjacent drink stations, will be on-site to cater to your diverse tastes and preferences. Moreover, the Wolong Tech Café will be equipped with iNet + Starlink wifi, providing seamless internet access for all Tech Café visitors throughout the event. The PBIOS Podcast Party, sponsored by The Wireline Group, is making a grand return, featuring several industry-leading podcast hosts who will be conducting live interviews and streaming captivating discussions throughout the week. The show is excited to welcome back Angie Jordan, the Digital Diva, sponsored by Privateer Consulting. Angie will be showcasing her incredible talents by creating free digital caricatures of attendees all week, capturing the essence of your presence at PBIOS in a unique and artistic manner.

Thanks to Meyer Service Company, The Oilfield Photographer and his expert photo/video team will be present on the grounds throughout the week. They will be highlighting the latest technologies and equipment in action, and all the mesmerizing photos and videos captured during the event will be made available for download, preserving the memorable moments for you to cherish.

With these captivating additions, PBIOS is hoping to improve your show experience by offering a delightful blend of entertainment, networking opportunities, and visual treats. Join us for an unforgettable week of innovation, camaraderie, and celebration of the oil and gas industry.

Commenting on the upcoming PBIOS 2023, President Larry Richards expressed, "The PBIOS Board of Directors is resolutely committed to ensuring your attendance is seamless, enjoyable, and maximally productive. Irrespective of whether you're a seasoned industry expert or a fresh face in the field, we have meticulously crafted every detail to elevate your experience and guarantee optimal benefits from your time at PBIOS. We eagerly anticipate your presence at this year's event, which promises an abundance of innovation, insightful knowledge exchange, and unparalleled networking prospects!"

Pre-registration is available online at www.pbioilshow.org/admissions for the three-day event. To learn more about this year’s exhibition and to register online, please visit www.pbioilshow.org.

