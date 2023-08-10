Towne & Country Welcomes Chris Spagnuolo as EVP & COO, Partners with Maya Capital for Northern NJ Expansion
Towne and Country Management Welcomes Chris Spagnuolo as EVP & COO, Announces Strategic Partnership with Maya Capital Partners for Expansion into Northern NJRED BANK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Towne and Country Management, a leading property management company dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value to its clients, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Spagnuolo as the new Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. With this exciting addition to the team, Towne and Country Management is also delighted to announce its expansion into the Northern New Jersey region through a strategic partnership with Maya Capital Partners.
As the new Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Spagnuolo brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in leading operating teams through growth and scale. He will play a vital role, alongside Co-Founders Lisa Vitiello and Ginger Pitaccio, in guiding Towne and Country Management's strategic direction, driving growth, fostering innovation, and driving operational efficiencies. His leadership will further strengthen the company's commitment to delivering exceptional service and enhancing the overall client experience.
"I am honored to join Towne and Country Management as the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer," said Chris Spagnuolo. "I am eager to work alongside industry veterans Lisa and Ginger, as well as our talented team to contribute to the company's growth and success. Together, we will further elevate the level of service we provide to our clients and establish Towne and Country Management as the premier property management company throughout New Jersey."
In addition to welcoming Mr. Spagnuolo, Towne and Country Management is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Maya Capital Partners for the expansion into Northern New Jersey. This partnership brings together the expertise and resources of both companies to provide unparalleled property management services to clients in the region.
Maya Capital Partners, a renowned real estate investment and asset management firm, has a proven track record of success in the industry. Through this strategic partnership, Towne and Country Management will leverage Maya Capital Partners' extensive network, market insights, and operational expertise to offer comprehensive property management solutions tailored to the needs of Northern New Jersey clients.
"We are thrilled to partner with Maya Capital Partners for the expansion into Northern New Jersey," said Lisa Vitiello, President and Co-Founder of Towne and Country Management. "This strategic collaboration allows us to combine our strengths and deliver exceptional value to property owners and communities in the region. Together, we are committed to providing top-notch property management services and establishing ourselves as the go-to experts in the Northern New Jersey market."
Towne and Country Management's expansion into Northern New Jersey, facilitated by the strategic partnership with Maya Capital Partners, will enable property owners and communities to benefit from a comprehensive range of services, including property maintenance, financial management, tenant relations, and more. Clients can expect a seamless and highly personalized experience as Towne and Country Management and Maya Capital Partners bring their industry-leading practices to the new market.
To learn more about Towne and Country Management and its services, please visit http://www.towneandcountrypropertymanagement.com/. For more information about Maya Capital Partners, please visit https://www.mayacp.com/.
About Towne and Country Management:
Towne and Country Management is a leading property management company dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value to property owners and communities. With a commitment to professionalism, transparency, and innovation, Towne and Country Management offers a comprehensive range of services, including property maintenance, financial management, tenant relations, and more. By leveraging industry-leading practices and a personalized approach, the company aims to exceed client expectations and establish long-lasting partnerships.
About Maya Capital Partners:
Maya Capital Partners is a renowned real estate investment and asset management firm specializing in residential and commercial properties. With a focus on strategic acquisitions, value creation, and maximizing returns, Maya Capital Partners has a strong track record of success in the industry. The firm's extensive network and deep market insights make it a trusted partner in real estate ventures.
