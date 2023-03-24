Drive-Up Storage Welcomes Jeannette Mejias as Vice President of Property Management

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drive-Up Storage (“Drive-Up”), a growing self-storage owner and operator, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeannette Mejias as Vice President of Property Management.
Miss Mejias will spearhead third party management at Drive-Up Storage while leading self storage property management efforts for the company’s growing self storage portfolio. “We are delighted to welcome Jeannette to our team. Jeannette’s expertise and experience will equip her with all of the necessary tools to continue to outperform competitors in the markets we are in as well as expand Drive-Up’s third party management platform” said Jason Lami, co-founder of Drive-Up.
As a company, Drive-Up has developed a scalable data driven platform that has consistently outperformed competitive properties in the markets it is in. These new third party management efforts will aim to share Drive-Up’s unique management process with similar operators and gain additional exposure nationally.
“We have built a plug and play data driven platform we think is pretty unique and we want to share what we have put together with other owners that are looking to outpace competitors in their market. Today more than ever, it is critical to maximize the potential of your property, and we have the recipe. Our team manages the properties we own, and that is exactly how we intend to manage client properties – like we are the owners” said Samir Mistry, co-founder of Drive-Up.
Most recently a district manager with the William Warren Group, Miss Mejias has amassed over 20 years of experience within the self storage industry. “It is easy to see why Drive-Up Storage has had tremendous success in a short amount time and I am confident we will further grow the team, services we offer, and the portfolio” said Miss Mejias. Throughout her career, Miss Mejias has successfully worked with various self storage giants; among which are CubeSmart and Extra Space Storage. “I am grateful for the opportunity to incorporate my vast industry knowledge with Drive-Up Storage’s impressive track record and work alongside such a strong team during this pivotal time in the company’s trajectory while navigating shifting industry fundamentals.”
About Drive-Up Storage
Drive-Up Storage, (www.drive-upstorage.com), is a rapidly growing self storage platform with a proven track record of acquiring and managing value-add, lease-up, core/core-plus self storage facilities in the Northeast. Drive-Up is institutionally backed and wholly owned by Maya Capital Partners, LLC— a real estate investment firm that is rapidly expanding its portfolio and services it offers. Drive-Up facilities feature top-class amenities, highly rated customer service personnel, and convenient locations. As storage you can trust, Drive-Up Storage remains dedicated to prioritizing customer needs for services and prices that cannot be beaten.
Drive-Up Storage
info@drive-upstorage.com
Drive-Up Storage
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn Instagram
You just read:
Drive-Up Storage Welcomes Jeannette Mejias as Vice President of Property Management
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.