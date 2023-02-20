Submit Release
By the Box Self Storage: Endless Storage’s Innovative Approach to Self Storage

Endless Storage Logo

Endless Storage Offers Cost-Efficient Options to Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endless Storage—a new, tech-forward self storage service (www.endless-storage.com)—debuts a one-of-a-kind proprietary data-driven platform that allows customers to store their items at a climate-controlled facility with a nominal fee: starting at $9.99/mo for one box or $7.99/mo per box for each additional box. The service offers a budget-friendly, ultra-simple approach to storing customers’ cherished belongings, without ever having to step foot into a self storage facility. Endless Storage is perfect for storing seasonal clothes, business files, business inventory, and all types of household clutter. Customers can visit www.endless-storage.com, pack everything up in recycled boxes they already have, and send it all out with the free shipping label provided. With a few clicks, customers can also request their box back and it will arrive at their door within 48 hours or less at no additional costs.

Along with its mission to increase accessibility, Endless Storage leads the first ever attempt at making self storage green by encouraging its customers to reduce energy emissions and waste by reusing and recycling old boxes. By implementing an eco-friendly approach to self storage, Endless Storage exemplifies a service that is truly customer-oriented and planet friendly.

As long-term users, operators, and owners of self storage within the Tri-State area, the Endless Storage team aims to utilize their extensive experience in the industry to solve common customer complaints—high prices, wasted time, and the obligation to pay for a unit to only store a handful of items. By providing customers with the ability to store as little or as much as they need, the service successfully caters to the differing needs of the masses. In response to a constantly changing world, Endless Storage offers a revolutionary makeover and new category to traditional self-storage; this along with its green and customer-first philosophy differentiates the service from leading self storage brands.

Through their outside-the-box solution for your storage woes, the Endless Storage team delivers a service that makes storage easy and accessible to all regardless of budget. By widening the accessibility of self storage with the help of a technologically advanced world, Endless Storage offers its customer base endless possibilities with storage at their fingertips.

To learn more about the company and services that we offer, please visit our website at www.endless-storage.com or admin@endless-storage.com.

