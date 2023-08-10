Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,414 in the last 365 days.

Come work for the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, AUG. 10, 2023

CONTACT:

Sean McKeon, manager
N.C. Mountain State Fair
828-687-1414, ext. 202; sean.mckeon@ncagr.gov

FLETCHER – The North Carolina Mountain State Fair is looking for more people to join the fun and work at the fair this year. While the fair has already hired enough staff for information booths and entry positions, hiring continues for dozens of other temporary positions including ticket sellers, ticket takers and police and security officers.

“The Mountain State Fair is an exciting place to work, so we hope people will see an opportunity to have fun and earn some money during the fair’s run,” said Sean McKeon, Mountain State Fair manager. “In addition to the fun, we want to be sure the fair runs smoothly and safely too, so come join our team.”

The 2023 Mountain State Fair is Sept. 8-17. Available positions can be found online at www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair. The link to “employment opportunities” will take interested applicants to a list of jobs and the online application. Pay ranges from $15/hr. for ticket takers, to $40/hr. for sworn officers.

You must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma, GED or equivalency to apply and be able to provide I-9 identity documents, social security card and driver’s license or state ID.

-bhh-1

 

 

You just read:

Come work for the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more