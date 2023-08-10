Rutland Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004593
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2023, 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Benson, VT
VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jay McHugh
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2023, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential conditions of release violation in Benson, VT. Through investigation it was determined Jay McHugh was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release.
McHugh was located on 08/02/2023 and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.