Rutland Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4004593

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2023, 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Benson, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jay McHugh

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/01/2023, at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential conditions of release violation in Benson, VT. Through investigation it was determined Jay McHugh was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release.

McHugh was located on 08/02/2023 and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Rutland Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release

