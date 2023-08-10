Children's National Hospital Pioneers Unit-Level HAC Benchmarking with Configo Health
Intelligently using data to reduce harm to children
Using data exclusively from pediatric care contexts means we can address our unique challenges more effectively and uphold our commitment to providing the best care for our young patients”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children's National Hospital continues to pioneer the use of safety data by becoming the fourth children’s hospital this year to roll out unit-level Hospital Acquired Condition (HAC) benchmarking and internal reporting, thanks to an exclusive partnership with Configo Health, the industry leader in pediatric-specific healthcare analytics.
Traditionally, safety event benchmarks have been calculated at an overall hospital level, offering a broad but sometimes imprecise view of patient safety and care quality. This approach can potentially obscure challenges and areas of excellence within individual units. However, with Configo's pediatric-exclusive benchmarking, which is composed solely of children's hospital data, a more nuanced and detailed perspective is now possible.
"Unit-level HAC benchmarking is an innovation we've eagerly anticipated," says Katherine Moore, Executive Director, Quality, Safety and Analytics at Children’s National Hospital. "The capacity to analyze safety and care quality at this granular level, using data exclusively from pediatric care contexts, means we can address our unique challenges more effectively and uphold our commitment to providing the best care for our young patients."
Configo's specialized analytics and benchmarking tools deliver a level of precision and specificity previously unattainable, enabling healthcare providers to tailor their strategies and ultimately deliver improved patient outcomes.
"We're thrilled to support Children's National Hospital's pioneering work in pediatric care," says Warren Boudreau, Configo's Head of Client Success. "The unit-level benchmarking, combined with the power of our pediatric-exclusive data, allows us to provide them with uniquely actionable insights. It’s an exciting moment in the evolution of healthcare quality and safety."
Children’s National Hospital's deployment of Configo's pediatric-specific unit-level benchmarking underscores its commitment to pushing boundaries in pediatric care quality and safety. It also reinforces Configo's position as the go-to partner for children's hospitals seeking to optimize their healthcare delivery.
About Children's National Hospital
Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., has been serving the nation's children since 1870. Ranked among the top 5 pediatric hospitals in the country, Children's National is ranked in every specialty evaluated by U.S. News & World Report with 8 specialties in the top 10.
About Configo Health
Configo Health, Inc. is a healthcare data and analytics company, focused exclusively on pediatrics, that helps children’s hospitals and their teams make better decisions through the use of timely, trusted and actionable insight. Through its Opus benchmarking platform, Configo currently serves the needs of Quality & Safety and Equity departments in addition to providing Safety Culture Surveys and Credentialing Solutions. Configo has offices in Arlington, VA, New York City and Asheville, NC.
