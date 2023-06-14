Configo Health Launches Next Generation International Pediatric Sepsis Benchmarking & Analytics Program
The ability to compare our sepsis outcomes and treatment protocols with those of other leading children's hospitals is an invaluable resource”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Configo Health, a leading provider of pediatric healthcare analytics solutions, today announced the launch of an innovative international benchmarking and analytics program specifically designed to allow children’s hospitals to track performance against sepsis-attributable mortality, one of leading causes of avoidable death in children.
The program will provide essential tools for tracking the diagnosis of sepsis and ensuring conformance to set protocols, elevating the standard of pediatric care and furthering the commitment to saving children's lives.
The program leverages state-of-the-art machine learning and analytics to provide insights into how different hospitals diagnose and treat sepsis in pediatric patients. By comparing these insights across a broad spectrum of healthcare facilities, it offers hospitals the opportunity to benchmark their practices and identify areas for improvement.
"We're proud to introduce this cutting-edge program, as it reflects our dedication to helping children's hospitals deliver the highest quality care to their patients," said Dr. Elaine Cox, Chief Medical Officer at Configo Health. "By providing a clear lens into how sepsis is diagnosed and treated, we are empowering physicians and healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions that could significantly improve patient outcomes."
Advocate Children's Hospital is among the first institutions to adopt the program. "The ability to compare our sepsis outcomes and treatment protocols with those of other leading children's hospitals is an invaluable resource," said Dr. Emily Dawson, Executive Medical Director of Performance Improvement and Peer Review at Advocate Children's Hospital. “We’ve been particularly impressed by Configo’s responsiveness, flexibility and deployment support. It’s a true data partnership.”
By enabling better tracking, understanding and standardization of sepsis diagnosis in pediatric settings, Configo Health's new benchmarking and analytics program is set to drive considerable advancements in patient care and outcomes both within the United States and internationally.
About Configo Health
Configo Health, Inc. is a healthcare data and analytics company, focused exclusively on pediatrics, that helps children’s hospitals and their teams make better decisions through the use of timely, trusted and actionable insight. Through its Opus benchmarking platform, Configo currently serves the needs of Quality & Safety and Equity departments in addition to providing Safety Culture Surveys and Credentialing Solutions. Configo has offices in Arlington, VA, New York City and Asheville, NC.
For more information about Configo Health's Pediatric Sepsis Benchmarking and Analytics Program, please visit www.configohealth.com.
