Configo Health Appoints David Bertoch as Executive Vice President of Pediatric Analytics and Research Programs
Bertoch brings Configo Health a wealth of pediatric health data analytics insights and experience
Joining Configo Health is an exciting opportunity to join an innovative team focused on delivering measurable improvement to children’s health through the development of analytics solutions”ARLINGTON, VA., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Configo Health, an industry-leading pediatric data analytics and benchmarking company, has announced that David Bertoch, one of children’s healthcare’s leading data program experts, will join the company as Executive Vice President of Pediatric Analytics and Research Programs.
— David Bertoch
Bertoch, previously Vice President of Comparative Data and Analytics at the Children's Hospital Association, led their data programs division for more than 10 years and for over two decades led the PHIS (Pediatric Health Information System) program. Bertoch has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of pediatric healthcare data analytics.
Bertoch will be instrumental in driving Configo Health’s strategic growth initiatives and further enhancing its innovative analytics suite, Opus.
Craig Manson, CEO of Configo Health, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, "We are tremendously excited to welcome David to our team. He has been a pioneering force in our industry and brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the needs of the children’s hospitals to Configo. His appointment underscores our commitment to enhancing our data-driven capabilities and providing our clients with actionable pediatric health insights."
Reflecting on his new role, David Bertoch said, "Joining Configo Health is an exciting opportunity to join a remarkable, innovative team solely focused on delivering measurable improvement to children’s health through the development of next generation analytics solutions. I’m amazed at how much Configo has accomplished in such a short time and what is currently under development. The future of Configo Health is very bright and I can’t wait to get started.”
About Configo Health
Configo Health, Inc. is a healthcare data and analytics company, focused exclusively on pediatrics, that helps children’s hospitals and their teams make better decisions through the use of timely, trusted, and actionable insight. Through its Opus benchmarking platform, Configo currently serves the needs of Quality & Safety and Equity departments in addition to providing Safety Culture Surveys and Credentialing Solutions. Configo has offices in Arlington, VA, New York City and Asheville, NC.
