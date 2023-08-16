VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to DataClassroom to Help Students Develop Programming Skills

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that DataClassroom, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Charlottesville, Va., DataClassroom’s web-based app lets students, from sixth grade through college, engage with data to unlock solutions to real-world problems. This CCF grant will be used to develop and bring to market Python Bridge, a significant add-on for the DataClassroom app that will teach students about Python and programming languages in general. Python is one of the most commonly used programming languages.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Aaron Reedy, CEO and Co-Founder of DataClassroom. “Data is an increasingly valuable resource across all fields, so effectively teaching data skills in middle and high school classrooms is critical. DataClassroom is proud to help bridge this gap for teachers and students everywhere.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to DataClassroom,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity and job creation. The team at DataClassroom has received excellent early validation from the market, and the addition of Python Bridge to their learning platform is in direct response to requests from their customers.”

