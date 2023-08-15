VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Splice Technologies to Automate Supply Chain Logistics

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Splice Technologies, Inc. (Splice) has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $62,700. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012. Splice previously received funding from VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

Based in Norfolk, Va., Splice is a data-sharing platform that automates logistics processes, and the CCF grant will fund a product extension of Splice’s current application for exports. During the supply chain crisis, container shippers, forwarders and truckers were charged $8.9 billion in excessive equipment and storage fees, known as detention and demurrage. The product extension will simplify the validation of invoices for these fees by collating and reporting information currently tracked by Splice.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Kevin Speers, CEO of Splice. “Our platform is able to bridge the digital gaps in logistics processes, increasing the effectiveness of imports, exports, and cargo operations to help supply chains run more efficiently.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Splice,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. The Splice team is leveraging its deep expertise in the shipping logistics space to bring solutions to market that are making their customers’ lives easier and saving them real money.”

